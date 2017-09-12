Five Things Your Wedding is Not

Your wedding day is a lot of things – a celebration of your love and commitment to each other, a chance to create life long memories with your nearest and dearest, and the beginning of a whole new life together for you and your fiancé.

It can be a fun outdoor event, a formal grand affair or a simple elopement - either way, every couple has expectations and a vision of what they want for their wedding day and the months of planning leading up to it. Weddings are a lot of different things to a lot of different people, but regardless the style and formality, there are some things that your wedding is not.

It is not…

The most important day of your life.

Your wedding day will be one of many important days in your life. Yes, your wedding day is a pretty big deal, but looking at it as THE most important day of your life creates a massive amount of pressure. Compared to all of the other life changing events that will happen in your life time, a big party really shouldn’t be at the top of the list, am I right? The most fun day of your life? Sure! Most memorable? Ok! Most expensive? Absolutely! But the most important? That’s a bit of a stretch don’t you think? Putting so much importance on one day creates what I like to call ‘bridal let down’. Building this one day up in your mind can cause major disappointment when that one day that you are making so important doesn’t go the way you want it to. I know you might not feel that way now, but having some perspective goes a very long way when it comes to your expectations.

A competition.

Some brides can get sucked into the competitive trap that wedding planning sometimes creates. A friend or family member gets engaged around the same time and before you know it, it’s a keeping up with the Jones’ situation that can quickly get out of hand. You don’t know what their budget is and who is contributing financially to their wedding, do you? It is bonkers to compare your wedding with someone else's who might have a completely different vision than yours. Plus you could be competing with someone who’s wedding budget is double your own. Seriously! Trying to one-up someone else when planning your wedding does a few things. A) It pushes your budget way passed what it should be. B) You end up with a wedding that is planned with other people’s taste in mind, not your own. And C) You lose focus on what your wedding day is really about. Trying to plan a wedding just to outshine someone else is petty and sad. Keep it real would ya.

An excuse to be rude.

Yes, you are the bride. Yes, you and your fiancé’s opinions are the ones that matter the most. And yes you are paying a lot of money and you expect good products and services from your wedding vendors. But just because you are the bride doesn’t mean you are justified in being demanding and rude. Most vendors are just doing their best and are only capable of so much. Your family and friends are excited and want the best for you, so a suggestion is just that, a suggestion. Demanding too much from people and being rude about it changes how everyone will look at your wedding day. Do you really want people counting down the minutes to your wedding day because they can’t wait for the damn thing to be over? Being gracious, grateful and respectful benefits you far more in the long run than being that bride.

A reason to go into debt.

This is an easy one – have the wedding that you can afford to pay for. Don’t let Pinterest dictate what your wedding day should look like. I know everyone wants to have a beautiful wedding, but it is so easy to get enticed into impulse spending – wedding shows, magazines, and the internet are full of wedding eye candy that can be hard to say no to. In five or ten years you won’t even remember the expensive flowers or the seafood buffet – do you really want to still be paying for something that you can’t even remember eating or seeing? A wedding day is about making memories, not payments. Set up a budget and stick to it. You will be happy you did.

All about you.