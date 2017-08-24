Five Tips to be Ready for Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to parts of Texas and Louisiana in the coming days. If you’re in an area that could be impacted by this storm, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends the following:
- Monitor local radio and TV for updates. The path of the storm could change quickly and unexpectedly. Follow the instructions of state, local and tribal leaders.
- Download the FEMA app for disaster resources, weather alerts and safety updates. The app (available in English and Spanish) provides a customizable checklist of emergency supplies, maps of open shelters and recovery centers, disaster survival tips, and weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
- Be aware of the storm surge expected with Hurricane Harvey. Storm surges pose the greatest threat to safety and can cut off potential evacuation routes. If you’re told to evacuate, don’t wait.
- Avoid driving through flooded areas. Almost half of flash flooding deaths occur in vehicles, according to FEMA. When you’re driving, look out for flooding in low-lying areas, at bridges and at highway dips.
- Talk to your loved ones and have an emergency plan. Make sure everyone knows what to do and where to meet if you get separated. Don’t forget your pets. Ready.gov has some tips on what to do with your furry friends.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS