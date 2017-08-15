Five Ways Brands Can Attract Generation Z Consumers in 2017

Brands everywhere are trying to figure out what attracts Gen Zers, the generation born after 1995 that grew up with a mobile device in their hands. It’s only a matter of time until they’ll being calling the shots when it comes to our economy.

Through working with top brands – including Google, Fox, PayPal and others – to test leading edge (often pre-production) apps, we’ve put software in the hands of real people, using real devices – including GenZers. It’s provided a unique vantage point into their likes, dislikes and habits.

To remain top-of-mind for Gen Z, here are five tips for brands, supported by our observations and recent research.

Always choose mobile first

This is the first generation that’s never known a world without a smartphone or the internet. Pay phones are only a reality in the movies, and going to a physical store is just one option out of many to get the products they need. Mobile is the number one device for Gen Z and they crave a seamless digital experience.

For brands, this means all of the customers’ needs should be attainable through a mobile device. For example, Gen Z isn’t keen on talking on the phone, so brands should offer a messaging service available for support questions. Other mobile necessities include intuitive checkout, readily available product information and a social media presence.

In an effort to attract a younger demographic, McDonald’s recently announced the launch of its mobile delivery service. The fast-food chain realized it was quickly becoming irrelevant in the eyes of younger consumers, so it tapped into a service Gen Z uses all the time - mobile delivery. McDonald’s delivery service gives users the option to purchase a meal online and have it delivered wherever they prefer via UberEATS. This is just one of many retail companies taking a mobile-first approach to appeal to a younger audience.

Keep content concise and personalized

If you thought millennials 12-second attention span was short, think again. Gen Z takes the cake with an eight-second attention span. On top of that, Gen Z uses five screens at one time, bouncing between them intermittently. This includes devices such as a smartphone, TV, laptop, desktop and tablet. For brands looking to make an impact on this audience, small bits of information are key. Gen Z isn’t reading print newspapers and they’re not interested in long-form articles. While those mediums have an impact on some, it’s not the right avenue to reach this demographic.

What will attract this generation are bite-sized, personalized clips of information that get straight to the point. Brands like Snapchat and Instagram have taken this to heart offering features such as 10-second videos. Being able to digest the information you want in a quick manner will give your brand the most impact.

Although mobile is key, in-store experience still matters

Despite being digitally savvy, 98 percent of Gen Z still shop at brick-and-mortar stores according to a recent report by IBM. Creating a customer experience that is as enjoyable in-store as it is online is key for this generation. A brand’s online presence needs to mirror the physical store. It also needs to entice shoppers to come and shop in-person.

A relevant example is Nordstrom. Consumers can easily shop and order online, but they can also check a product's availability at a specific location before going to the physical store. Gen Z consumers want all the information on goods and services available so they can make informed decisions. Having information readily available also brings me to my next point.

Transparency isn’t optional

What made Uber so revolutionary? After all, isn’t it the same concept as taxi services‒ getting people from point A to point B? Ten years ago, I remember being in New York City after withdrawing cash from an ATM, standing in the rain attempting to hail a taxi, to then sit in a not-so-pleasant car and deal with a cash transaction. While I ultimately got to my destination, what makes the ride-sharing experience so much different is simplicity ‒ and transparency. When a user requests an Uber on their mobile device they can see the exact car picking them up, who the driver is and what their ratings are, the location of the car, the estimated time of arrival and the upfront cost.

Young consumers demand full visibility into their purchases. While the transportation industry is a clear example of this, several other industries are taking notice. From pizza delivery to Amazon groceries, users can follow the process of their purchases all the way to the final delivery.

In-your-face branding isn’t appealing

This may be an obvious one, but Gen Zers don’t want to be a walking billboard, and never have. It’s rare today to see ‘Juicy’ or ‘Abercrombie’ logos spread across the back side of velour track pants. That’s because many companies who found success among millennials with flashy logos and branding are now having to rethink their business model as they market to a new generation.

That said, what Gen Z is persuaded by is the overall persona that brands represent ‒ as well as the person who represents the brand. A recent study by a UK social agency showed over 40 percent of Gen Z admit they’re easily swayed by the opinions of others, and tend to hear about new brands or products from celebrity endorsements. Having well-known socialites endorse your brand on social media is a major win. This demographic wants to embrace your brand for what it is and who supports it, instead of wearing its logo on their shirt.