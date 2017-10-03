By: Kelly Gushue

"Ambition is not a dirty word."

Reese Witherspoon, Oscar Award winner and producer, shared with a female audience how tough it had been for her to launch her own production company in spite of being a famous A-list celebrity. It was not until several of her projects had been financially successful, including Wild, Gone Girl and Big Little Lies, that she gained respect from other studios.

So what do the rest of us do?

I created a research project called Claim Your Financial Power and interviewed 20+ female experts in order to learn from top thought leaders. Authors of best-selling books, podcast leaders and thriving entrepreneurs shared best practices on how to develop the mindset to make key financial decisions, how to navigate career advancement and how to invest to build wealth, including starting your own company.

Based on these interviews, here are five ways for women to claim their financial power:

Learn

Could the blogs you read and the podcasts you listen to be the key to conquering your financial fears? Manisha Thakor, host of MoneyZen Podcast, and Laura Adams, host of Money Girl Podcast, share the importance of keeping up with industry changes—and that valuable information is available at your fingertips online.

Invest

You’ve likely heard how important compound interest is in growing your wealth. But, did you know many women still hold much of their savings in cash—losing the benefits of that compound interest? Alice Finn, founder of PowerHouse Assets and author of Smart Women Love Money, discusses her Five Rules of Investing.

Negotiate

Women are paid 77 cents to the dollar for similar work to a man—and unfortunately many professional women do not know how to build the business case for their next raise, promotion, bonus or key assignment. Melissa Hereford, negotiating expert and founder of Negotiate with Confidence, shows us how.

Create a Personal Brand

What does it mean to create a “personal brand?” And is it even needed if you have a corporate job? The resounding answer is YES! Catherine Kaputa, branding expert and author of You Are a Brand, talks about the importance of letting others know about your expertise and leveraging it outside of your workplace to build wealth and influence.

Network

Does “networking” give you the chills, or are you a natural connector? Either way, you’ll want to listen to the conversation with Kristy Wallace, CEO of Ellevate Network, who emphasizes the power of building long-term economic opportunities - at your job or as an entrepreneur - based on the people you know.

--

Kelly Gushue is Founder & CEO of Personal Finance Warrior and provides online courses that teach women to invest and take action on managing their personal finances.