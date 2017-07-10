Five Ways to Fit Exercise into a Busy Life

As a nutrition coach I often talk to clients about general healthy lifestyle changes, including fitting exercise into a busy schedule. I will be the first person to tell you that if you want to lose weight, it’s 80% what you eat and 20% how you move. That said, regular movement has huge benefits for your body.

All of those benefits of exercise will lead to feeling good and making good food choices. You might find it easy to make time at first, then something happens and you don’t stick to the changes. Accountability might help you create a lasting exercise habit. Find a partner or a trainer. Trainers can push you harder than you’d push yourself so you’ll see better and quicker results. Trainers can also put together creative routines that keep you interested. When I work with clients and lead group programs, I always check in on my clients’ and participants’ exercise to make sure they are staying on track with their fitness goals, especially the aspects of exercise that help reduce stress, as I find that has a big impact on weight loss success.