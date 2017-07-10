As a nutrition coach I often talk to clients about general healthy lifestyle changes, including fitting exercise into a busy schedule. I will be the first person to tell you that if you want to lose weight, it’s 80% what you eat and 20% how you move. That said, regular movement has huge benefits for your body.
One of the participants in my 10-week Healthy Habit Program recently asked me for advice on fitting exercise into a busy schedule.
Five Ways to Fit Exercise into a Busy Life
- Most sedentary time of day - If you choose the most sedentary Time of day to add exercise to your routine, you will get the most benefit. You will be trading low calorie burning activity for calorie burning activity. If you sit on the couch watching TV at night, go for a walk instead or do squats and lunge around the room.
- Don’t have an hour to exercise? Take three 20 minute exercise breaks. Aim for an hour of exercise most days. You could do sit ups, squats and lunges when you get up in the morning, take a walk at lunch-time and put on some dance music, a zumba video or jump rope at night.
- Exercise as soon as you get out of bed - One of the advantage of exercising first thing in the morning is that if you make it a regular habit, you won’t have the inclination to argue with yourself. And, it’s done! You could do pushups every morning, then go for a walk.
- Set your alarm 20 minutes earlier - Chances are, if you set your alarm for 20 minutes before you have to get up, you won’t suffer from the missed sleep, and when you get to the time when your alarm would have gone off, you’ll already be awake and alert and ready to focus on your day. In those 20 minutes you could do stretching exercises or get up and take a walk. I use this technique to meditate in the morning.
- Take a break from your computer every 45 minutes - Being sedentary is physically exhausting. If you spend all day at a computer, use your phone alarm to take breaks every 45 minutes: move, walk around, do some chair yoga, breathe. Movement circulates your blood which will increase your energy. Stand up and get water, take a walk or do a few minutes of exercises. Do squats and knee raises at your desk. If your chair is not on wheels, grab the front of the seat and do tricep dips. Shrug your shoulders and make slow circles with your neck. One of my clients is a low-energy teenage boy who spends most of his summer hours sitting at his computer playing games, despite having a pool in his backyard. I suggested he get up every 45 minutes, jump in the pool and swim laps - alternating fast and slow.
If those five tips have convinced you that you can fit exercise into your life every day, here’s why you should:
Exercise Helps you Lose Weight
- Increase your energy - you won’t be looking for it from sugar
- Improve your mood - we make better choices when we feel positive
- Manage stress - when we are concentrating on moving our bodies we aren’t in our heads and that break from thinking about our problems is a break from stress and anxiety.
- Maintain joint flexibility - ease of movement makes it more likely we’ll continue to exercise
- Build and tone your muscles - the more muscle we have, the more we burn, the more we build the more we burn, the more we CAN do, the more we WILL do.
All of those benefits of exercise will lead to feeling good and making good food choices. You might find it easy to make time at first, then something happens and you don’t stick to the changes. Accountability might help you create a lasting exercise habit. Find a partner or a trainer. Trainers can push you harder than you’d push yourself so you’ll see better and quicker results. Trainers can also put together creative routines that keep you interested. When I work with clients and lead group programs, I always check in on my clients’ and participants’ exercise to make sure they are staying on track with their fitness goals, especially the aspects of exercise that help reduce stress, as I find that has a big impact on weight loss success.
