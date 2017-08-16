Five Ways to Make the Best of Your Summer Vacation

Not many get to enjoy their summer vacations. There are certainly two categories of people that do not enjoy summer vacation. The first category is those that take vacations wishing for it to be over simply because they don’t know what to do to enjoy it. The second category is those who miss out on all the fun by not taking summer vacations at all.

Summer vacation is simply that period of time you get to physically and mentally relax your body by taking a break from work. Research has it that the average American only uses half of their paid time annually. Some haven’t taken a vacation in years because they don’t know about the health implications of vacations.

If you’ve been taking summer vacations but haven’t been enjoying them, or have never taken one before, here are five ways to make the best out of your summer vacation.

Stop wishing and take the vacation

Enough of reading and planning vacations you don’t take. The very first step to having a great summer vacation is using your vacation time. It’s not the best time to go after contracts and clients. There’s a time for everything in life and time to relax is one of them.

Richard Branson is one man I know that doesn’t joke with his vacations and still finds his way to the top. Going on vacation this summer isn’t a waste of time and would do your health a whole lot of good.

Vacation serves as a good stress reliever. It also helps in preventing heart diseases. Studies have it that women who go on vacations at least twice a year are eight times less likely to have a heart attack compared to those who go on vacation once every six years.

Men at high risk of coronary disease have lower risk of dying when they vacation more. Your productivity level and mental health get to improve when you go on vacation. It’s not all about fun. You have to think about your health before skipping vacation this summer.

Have a personal definition of vacation

One thing that makes anything enjoyable is having a personal definition of that thing. You don’t necessarily have to go with the crowd. In your own way, what makes a summer vacation special? Dig deep. Vacations don’t necessarily mean you must go on a trip or leave home. It simply entails taking a break from your daily routine or work schedule.

You can take up summer courses and learn things like painting, knitting, or take up a cooking class, read novels or even write a book. What’s important is that you are enjoying these moments and you’re happy doing these little things. Remember, vacation is not about the location but about the mind.

Research properly

With the internet at your finger tip, you can have a quick check of where ever you would like to take a trip to this summer. To avoid unexpected surprises that are capable of ruining your vacation, it would be advisable to research about your desired vacation locations and their mode of operation.

Not only that, also get to know how convenient the place would be for your kids or pets. Take time to consider transportation arrangements, difference in climate, safety, and food. You can achieve this by making a list of those things that would make your trip worthwhile and look out for those things when picking a location for your vacation.

Relax and have fun

Relaxing and enjoying is the goal for taking a vacation. Relaxation should be your utmost priority. In fact, too much organization, planning, over-scheduling and list-making might steal the fun away.

Do those things you never had the time to do. Go for a walk on the beach. Visit a fancy restaurant. Give yourself a treat and watch the most talked about movies everyone can’t seem to get enough of like, Game of Thrones, or Vikings. If you are lover of horror movies, this summer would best to visit Tom Holland's Terror Time.

Map out fun activities for each day to have the most memorable experience. Savor the moment.

Don’t bring work along