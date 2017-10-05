fiverr My Experiment Begins Now

I signed up minutes ago to begin selling on fiverr as an experiment to see what will happen...
Quick Background: I’m a serial entrepreneur and have been teaching entrepreneurship at a University for over 9 years and have advised hundreds of startups.
Why I’m doing this experiment? I have been reading numerous articles on all the studies showing that 40% of US Workforce will be self employed by 2020 and so I wanted to take a moment and try fiverr out and report back to you on a weekly basis what happens and how much I earn if anything at all, how much fiverr takes, lessons learned, advice, tips, etc.
Here’s a link to my fiverr account https://www.fiverr.com/entrepreneurme (You might need to copy/paste the url)... I’ll be in touch next week with an update!
Message Craig Zamary on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/craigzamary/
Craig
