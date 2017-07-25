Fivewalls Co-Founder Shares 4 Steps to Finding the Right Realtor

This week, I was privileged to speak with Paul Hayman, co-founder of realtor-matching service fivewalls on the importance of finding a realtor that matches your needs (and won’t harass you to buy). As a renter who’s looked at the complex processes that go into buying a home and decided “Nope,” I can attest to the fact that buying a home is scary leap to take when you don’t know what you’re doing.

Real estate is such a specialized industry; the terminology and lingo alone are enough to send many would-be home-buyers packing, not to mention the stress of finding the perfect realtor to help them along in the process. That’s precisely why Hayman had the idea. “In 2014, we founded fivewalls on a simple principle: To help people who want to buy or sell a home find the real estate agents they can trust to make that happen incredibly well.”

I knew Hayman would have some tips for those of us who don’t know what to look for in a realtor, and he’s been kind enough to share them.

1. Don’t listen to the lawn signs.

Even a terrible realtor can have glossy, colorful lawn signs. Don’t base your judgement of a potential realtor off these signs, even if they seem to be a popular realtor in your area. Looking at a lawn sign will never give you the depth of information you’ll need to decide if a realtor is right for you, and a “great” realtor for someone else might be a terrible realtor for you.

It’s better to rely on references and recommendations that are actually based on merit and how well a realtor will match your needs.

2. Ask for references.

You should always check with friends and family that have made it through the home-buying (or selling) process - they’re sure to have some recommendations, whether it’s to stay away from a certain agent or to steer you toward an expert.

If you can get 1 or 2 references from each of your friends and family, you’ve got a good list to start from. If you’re going to use fivewalls in your search, it’s really helpful to be able to compare the agents our site matches you with to the list of agents you’ve received recommendations for from friends and family. If there’s any overlap between the two lists, it’s that much easier to make your decision.

3. Find someone who knows the area.

When it comes to buying or selling your home, you’ve got to go local. You need a realtor with in-depth knowledge of the area and real estate climate there. A realtor family friend that lives 3 hours away isn’t the best choice; they don’t know the local market and will struggle to get you into the type of home you want or to help you close the sale of your home.

We always recommend looking for a realtor who works locally, and that’s why we match users with real, local realtors from our site.

4. Know what you can spend.

If you’re looking to buy a home, you can start the process with minimal information:

Where? The location you want to live in What? The type of home you’re looking for (condo, fully detached, etc.) How much? The amount you’re willing to spend

On our website, we get users to answer these 3 questions in order to match them with local realtors they might like. Each realtor is fully vetted by our team. We personally meet and vet every agent on our site. We post verified unfiltered reviews of the realtors on our site to keep the process transparent. You can get to know an agent without taking a lot of time to meet them. You can review them at your leisure without pressure.

_____________________________________________________________________

In the marketing world, this is known as “social proof,” and in the world of real estate, it couldn’t be more welcome. Many people that want to buy a home don’t know where to start or what questions they should ask a potential realtor.

Like me, they aren’t exactly sure of what they’re looking for in a real estate agent - all they know is what they don’t want, and that’s a pushy realtor. Using fivewalls, they can answer a couple questions about desired location, cost, and home type to be matched instantly with local realtors that can help.