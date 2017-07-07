FIX AMERICA NOW!

We can all agree that our nations election fraud problems are disastrous. The American Anti-Corruption Act is model legislation that sets a standard for city, state and federal laws that prevent money from corrupting American government. It fundamentally reshapes the rules of American politics and restores The People as the most important stakeholders in our political system.

Our nation is fast falling around us and loosing standing in the arena of the world. The great nation known to be; fighting with diplomacy is more of a war loving entity. We used to be the ones who were mostly seen as becoming the beacon of human rights. Now our politicians serve as a threat to our own national security, perpetrators of high crimes and demeanors at the peoples dispense. We the people must stand to Fix America!

Then what is the plan? 80% of Americans have agreed that the congress is broken with no solution from the major parties and we want to elect a brand new congress made of real people like you and me.

Most people have no idea that their values align with a completely different political party and now is the time for the visualization of the idea. The fiery fist of the corporate controlled Democratic and Republican parties has pushed a narrative injunction that they are the only important groups in the entire country and there has to be a shift in the paradigm; a rescue mission from this new age slavery.

The Constitution of the United States, Article 2; Section. 4, provides that the president, vice-president, and civil officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of treason, bribery, and/or other high crimes and misdemeanors; and there is a way to do this in progress, including petitions already signed by millions of citizens.

We want to recruit and run more than 400 outstanding candidates in a single, unified, national campaign for Congress in 2018-This site contains a multitude of solutions- . Progressive, Green Party, Libertarian, and Independents all working together.

In one accord, they will pass an aggressive and practical plan to significantly increase wages, remove the influence of big money from our government, save us from the impending disasters of this broken congress and presidency, give back to us our freedom, put smiles on our face, protect the rights of all Americans and make our country great again. As one presidential candidate of a third party said, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for” Dr. Jill Stein, 2016. In referring to saving and improving our country.

The knowledge is spreading, the revolution has been envisioned and results have been observed even in the gradual decline in the amount of people the Democratic parties lost to the emergence of the other parties said to be minority they have less ability to suppress. Things can no longer remain the way it used to be and we are not going to keep our eyes steadfast without acting.

We owe the next generation our commitment and contribution to the realization of this great call if we don’t act. It is no longer about distance, but most important how passionate you are towards this; many people across the country can now easily register to vote online-

There is nothing in the constitution that promises elections to only be won by the Democratic or Republican parties. As stated above, many people’s beliefs may align most with a third party, vs. the bully narrative of only choosing between these two. Simple online quizzes exist to help. – One is within the above mentioned website.