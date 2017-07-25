FlasKap Launches the First Tumbler Flask on Market

FlasKap is the first flask built into a tumbler-style lid. It fits securely onto most standard stainless steel “YETI style” tumblers and is aimed at campers, fishermen, tailgaters, and outdoor enthusiasts. The FlasKap holds up to five ounces and while intended for liquor, can also hold other drink additions in the transfer chamber. The dispense button releases half a shot (0.5 oz.) of the liquor or flavoring to the beverage in the tumbler below.

A few years back, FlasKap founders Drew and Cailley were out on a river float trip when they noticed a lot of their friends using a YETI-style tumbler for their cocktails. If you’ve ever tried to make a cocktail in that kind of environment, you know it’s not easy. From pouring your pricey, high-quality vodka and whiskey out of overheated plastic water bottles, to carrying around cumbersome liquor bottles that take up way too much space—it’s so difficult to pour a good cocktail. You either end up with way too much alcohol or a watered-down weakling. This got Drew and Cailley thinking, “How can we make this better?”

Drew Tonn shares, “my main goal was to have a reservoir with a metered dispensing function. When I achieved that I incorporated other improvements such as a sipping hole large enough for a straw and superior thermal-insulating properties. The built-in flask allows you to make your drink as strong or light as you want. Plus, as your ice melts you can add more to your drink so it doesn’t get watered down. FlasKap also functions as an excellent lid even when not using its enhancer function -- it’s the the only lid you’ll ever need.”

FlasKap

Chip McDaniel, YETI Territory Sales Manager, is a fan. “The FlasKap is the BEST aftermarket addition I have seen for the YETI Rambler and other insulated drinkware on the market. Great for customizing and creating cocktails without any additional bottles. This is a MUST HAVE for tailgating season!”