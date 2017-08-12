'Flipping Out' Returns to Bravo August 17th, a Brief Look Ahead

My tentatively scheduled interview with Jeff Lewis is causing me to flip out at the moment. It’s embarrassing to admit this, but I literally pulled over on the side of the road for a full-fledged panic attack yesterday. Earlier on, I had mixed up the times of our previously scheduled conference call. If you know me, I am particularly anally retentive and OCD about my schedule. I write something down, immediately post it on my kitchen calendar and add it digitally to my iPhone schedule. These steps ensure that I am prompt to every appointment. Of course, I am human and I make mistakes....I wish I could lie to you and say I never did.

After a series of scheduling conflicts (Jeff is understandably beyond-busy caring for a new baby, working in design and flipping while also promoting the upcoming season of Flipping Out), an appointment had finally been nailed down last week. However, the one and only time in my life (!) that I mixed up East Coast and Pacific hour differences (briefly thinking California was 3 hours ahead instead of behind NY!) was when it was crucial not to err. While I pray that by some miracle the interview with Jeff can still happen, I will be interviewing his costar Jenni Pulos on Monday. I am very excited to chat with her - and of course, I’ll check my calendar and recheck it about 50 times in the aftermath of my latest uncharacteristic mishap.

mcac-naia.org Really, Shira? How did you get the time difference between East and West Coasts reversed?! (Jeff didn’t really say this. I’m projecting and ruminating)

Jenni and I will be discussing the new season of Flipping out, the mayhem and unexpected last minute construction involved before Jeff and Gage’s baby is born, Jeff’s work with former Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black, how Jenni’s role has changed or been affected by new developments, how she’s helped Jeff and Gage with new parenthood, her rap aspirations...and of course, Zoila! http://people.com/home/zoila-chavez-jretired-jeff-lewis/

BravoTV.com Jenni Pulos

The premiere episode is both hilariously fun and somewhat tense as ‘countdown to baby’ has everyone in the house responding to stress and excitement differently. What might strike viewers as chaotic and uncharacteristic of Jeff, known for his own OCD tendencies , is that Baby Monroe’s arrival is under a month away and the house and her room are still under construction. Among the things viewers may wonder: Is Gage actually more stressed than Jeff is?

BravoTV.com Gage

Will Jeff’s young colleague continue to frustrate him or will she develop thick enough skin to tough it out, brush it off, keep going and do a stellar job?

We’ll have to stay tune to see how it all plays out and how forgiving Jeff is. On a personal note, so do I!

Flipping Out premieres on Bravo August 17th, 9/8c.

Also ahead, former Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black works with Jeff to get her new West Coast residence ready. The two are also very good friends.