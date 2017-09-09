Flocking into the US Open final, Madison and Sloane have been soaring as friends for sometime

FRIENDLY FINALS

This afternoon Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens go head-to-head, seeking their first Grand Slam title in the All-American, 2017 US Open Women’s Singles Championship in the monument to diversity, Arthur Ashe Stadium. This is the first All-American US Open women’s final [with the finalist being of African ancestry] since Serena Williams defeated Venus in 2002 and the 60th anniversary of Althea Gibson capturing her first US Open title in 1957.

Having met only once in their careers, with Stephens winning the second round affair in Miami two years ago, meeting number two will end with one of the friends crowned the 2017 US Open Women's Singles Champion.

“I thought about Althea Gibson and about Zina Garrison and then about Venus and Serena,” said Martin Blackman, general manager for player development at the United States Tennis Association.

“There’s a ripple effect for sure.”

Since arriving in Queens, Stephens, 24, and Keys, 22, have shown why the future of American women’s tennis is in very capable hands.

“It was like all the planets were aligned,” said Leslie Allen, an African-American player who broke into the top 20 in 1981 and was on site Thursday night to witness history.

“They weren’t ready before — they just weren’t,” Fernandez said. “Now they are.”

FEARLESS FLIGHT PATHS

Power, poise, movement, agility.

Only her fifth tournament of the year after undergoing surgery on her left foot, Stephens returned to the tour this summer at Wimbledon, losing in the first round. After an initial setback, Stephens has surged in the rankings from No. 957 six weeks ago to No. 83 by the time she arrived to Flushing.

The fourth unseeded woman to reach the US Open final in the Open era, the “Sloane Ranger” will depart the Big Apple ranked No. 22, and climb to 15th in the world if she wins, her highest ranking since January 2014.

Stephens has had her share of coaches having briefly worked with Paul Annacone, the former coach for Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, and Thomas Hogstedt, who once coached Maria Sharapova. Now with Chicago’s own Kamau Murray, Stephens has soared to a new height in her professional career under the tutelage of the CEO of XS Tennis and executive director of XS Tennis and Education Foundation.

“I'm super happy to be in a Grand Slam final. To do it here, obviously, my home slam, is obviously more special. I think this is what every player dreams about,” Stephens said Thursday after her participation in the historic All-American semi-finals.

“Fortunately but unfortunately, I had to play Venus, but having four Americans in the semifinals, I think that says a lot about American tennis and where we are right now. I don't think I would have had it any other way. I'm just super proud and honored,” the Under Armour endorsed athlete said about her first Grand Slam final.

Hampered by a wrist injury that required surgery last December, and a second surgery this year after the French, Keys has powered her way through her opponents with her big service game and baseline assault. Throughout the tournament she seems to have learned to efficiently utilize her firepower, logging a total of 9:05 in getting here, a full two-and-a-half hours less than Stephens’ 11:35.

In 2015, the legendary Chris Evert told the WTA that she believed Keys was Grand Slam ready. "Because of her serve, because of her return, her long reach. I think Madison definitely could be a contender [for Wimbledon], absolutely, this year," predicted Evert, a television analyst.

"Lindsay even said to me ...'If I told you after Paris that you'd be a quarter-finalist at the US Open, would you believe me?'" Keys recalled, referring to coach Lindsay Davenport. "I said, 'There's no way.'" Since taking on Lindsay Davenport as coach, Keys has shown marked improvement, appearing more steady with her play.

"I will say that both times I went in for surgery, it was kind of a relief. The first one, I was in lots of pain, so I came out and I felt a lot better. Then the second time, you know, hearing that there was still something going on, so I wasn't crazy, was kind of a relief to me.”

“Since then, it's just been a big weight off of my shoulders and I'm playing really free. More than anything, I'm just really, really enjoying my time on the court. I think that's been a massive part of why I have been playing well," said Keys.

"Playing Sloane, I know she's going to get a lot of balls back, and she's going to reset the point over and over again. I'm just going to have to be patient and not go for too much too soon and just try to keep building points until I finally have the right ball."

“I don’t think there is any other word to describe it than ‘amazing’ for me and Maddie,” Stephens said. “Obviously with Venus, she’s represented the game so well as an African-American woman. Maddie and I are here to join her and represent just as well as Venus has in the past.”

“I have known her for a long time. She's probably one of my closest friends on tour. Love her to death,” Stephens said at a post-match press conference on Thursday.

“I don't know. I don't know how old I was when we met, but we have -- I mean, like I said, she's one of my closest friends on tour. It's obviously going to be tough. It's not easy playing a friend,” said Stephens.

Keys shared similar sentiments when asked about playing Stephens in her first Grand Slam appearance.

“So it's really amazing, and, I mean, I have known Sloane for a long time, and she's a close friend of mine. So to be able to play her in both of our first finals is a really special moment, especially with everything that we have gone through this year,” said Keys.

“Both of us had done well in previous years. Whether it was not being able to handle things and the pressure, injuries, all of that, it feels like we have always kind of been around, but it was kind of this tournament where we both put everything together and went on a really good run.”

“I think we're both just loving our time on court, and I think it's really showing,” said Keys, an “amazing representative for the Evian brand.”

“I mean, I think it's amazing. I definitely never envisioned it happening this way, but I couldn't think of a better person to have this first experience with.”

“I think that we have just shown that we really love the game and that we are willing to work hard and do whatever we have to do to be back. But I think more than anything, it just shows that, you know, we can be put into any situation and no matter what we're going to come back and, you know, do really big things.”

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys are among other young American tennis players who posed with Michelle Obama (center) and Serena Williams at the 2013 U.S. Open. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

THE FOLLOW THROUGH

"Anyone can win," Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' coach, told Reuters last week. "Clearly, there was a boss on tour, she left and ― I don’t want to say the next one because Serena’s coming back ― but nobody really took the spot.

Loving the way Stephens has performed in New York, Richard Deitsch gives the edge to Keys due to her being the higher seed and the legitimate (slight) favorite based on her 2017 resume. The USOpen.org editorial staff have made their picks for the women's final with Mark Preston going with Keys “in a tight two” as the 2017 US Open women’s champion.

Sports Illustrated Staff offered their perspective on who will reign victorious with Stanley Kay noting the adversity Stephens has overcome this tournament—especially getting bageled by Venus in their second set and still managing to win the match—will give her crucial momentum entering the final. Jamie Lisanti believes Keys looks like a Grand Slam champion waiting to be crowned.