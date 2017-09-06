Flood Insurance Could Save People From Financial Ruin, So Why Don't We All Have It?

How much you’ll end up paying each year for an insurance program depends on where your house is located, its elevation and proximity to a floodplain, whether it has a basement, the age of the home, the roof and many other factors.

Bankrate says the average annual premium is $660. The average premium to insure a home that’s a moderate-to-low risk property is $420 annually, FEMA says. You can look up the risk of flooding for your address and get price quotes at FloodSmart.gov.

Just be aware that all these policies carry a 30-day no-claims period from the time you buy one until you can file a claim. So don’t wait until the hurricane is at your doorstep. Flood insurance does not cover any temporary housing that might be necessary while your home is being repaired.

One thing that emerged from Harvey is that some homeowners don’t actually know if they live in a flood plain.

In the blame-placing aftermath of the storm, some fingers are pointing to whether Houston’s flood hazard maps were accurate and kept current ― early assessments show many homes were flooded even though they were located far from the designated floodplains. Parts of Houston and Harris County have seen rapid development over the past 30 years, and people are questioning whether local officials did enough to preserve water-absorbing native grasses, improve drainage and set aside enough open spaces.

This much we know: Throughout history, people have always liked to live near to water because of the advantages it provides ― transportation, commerce, drinking supply, soil fertility and waste disposal. But clearly, settling along oceans, rivers and streams in not without its drawbacks. Floods have caused greater loss of life and property than all other natural hazards combined.