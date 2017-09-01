Will The Government Be Able To Respond?– by Jerry Jasinowski

The terrible flood in Houston calls to mind the even worse catastrophe wrought by the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 that inundated several states and killed thousands of people. President Calvin Coolidge offered no help. He believed local problems were not the federal government’s responsibility.

Times have changed and today the federal government usually comes to the rescue in cases like this. Unfortunately, our government today is in a funk. Congress was dysfunctional before President Trump assumed office, getting virtually nothing done, and he has somehow contrived to make the situation even worse that it was before.

This week Congress returns from its August recess and flood relief will be a top priority. But that doesn’t mean anything will get done. For one thing, it’s too early to tell how much aid is needed. It will take months to calculate the impact of Harvey. For another, any massive new spending bill will have to be offset by spending cuts elsewhere in the budget, else the budget hawks in the House will throw up one roadblock after another.

Already, Democrats from the northeast are remembering out loud how Republicans from Texas led the fight against federal relief in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. The Republicans reply that they objected to all the pork barrel spending unrelated to Sandy that was included in that bill, but we can rest assured that the legislation for relief from Hurricane Harvey will be equally littered with irrelevant spending. Congress is Congress.

If all of this weren’t confusing enough, Congress is already under the gun to lift the federal debt ceiling. Failure to do so will pull the rug out from under our government’s fiscal credibility and disrupt international financial markets. It would have serious long-term implications for our fiscal standing in the world. It would force a shutdown of most government services and spending – including emergency relief.

If the budget hawks in the House are unable to kill an increase in the debt ceiling and an expensive emergency relief measure, President Trump may yet veto the bill if it doesn’t include funding for his pet project -- a wall along the Mexican border which almost no one in Congress supports. Of course, it would be irrational for the President to do that. Instead he should use this emergency to form a bi-partisan coalition to provide the aid and keep the government open.

The good news from Houston is the massive outpouring of assistance from private citizens all around rushing to the scene with blankets and water, Humvees and boats. It was the same in 1927 when the Red Cross assumed the lead raising funds nationwide and providing shelters for thousands of people displaced from their homes. Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover played a lead role in that drama, and his diligent efforts on the scene paved the way for his successful Presidential bid the following year. Even back in those days, floods were rightfully seen as political events.

Jerry Jasinowski, an economist and author, served as President of the National Association of Manufacturers for 14 years and later The Manufacturing Institute. Jerry is available for speaking engagements. September 2017