Florida Mom Shares Funny Rant As She Rides Out Irma With Her Family

A Florida mom found a moment for humor while riding out Hurricane Irma at home.

Amy Hunter of Naples, who blogs at The Outnumber Mother, posted a funny video rant on Facebook after the power went out at her house.

In the video, Hunter jokes about having her “Wonder Woman” moment as she wears a hair tie on her wrist instead of golden bracelets and a head lamp that she compares to the Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings universe.

Hunkering down at home with her family, the mom notes that the kids are all asking for snacks and forgot to charge their iPads, despite her repeated instructions to them in the days leading up to the storm.

Describing the scene before her, she says, “There’s a tree on my minivan! That’s a tree! On my minivan.”

She added, “There’s some guy who’s streaking down my street in a Speedo ― a Speedo! ... What the heck is going on with people?”

Still, she noted, “We’re fine. We’re here. We have no power.”

Hunter’s video has been viewed more than 7,000 times, and the comments section is filled with a lot of laughing emojis.

The Naples area received a fair amount damage, but the city’s mayor noted that they’ve “dodged” the worst of it, as they were not hit with the predicted 12-18 feet of storm surge.

In an update on Monday, Hunter noted that her family is safe, though they still don’t have power.

“But I do have enough vodka to drown out the screams of my children as they cry about not having power,” she wrote.