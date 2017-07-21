A group of teens in Cocoa, Florida allegedly laughed and taunted a drowning man with a disability, then posted video of his death to social media.

“You gonna die,” one of the teenagers in the video yelled as 32-year-old Jamel Dunn called for help.

“Ain’t nobody fixing to help you, you dumb ass,” another teen shouted.

According to the Cocoa Police Department, five teenage boys between the ages of 14 and 16 stood and watched for more than two minutes last week as Dunn struggled to stay afloat in a fenced-off retention pond.

Not one of the teenagers attempted to assist Dunn or called or help. Instead, they laughed and filmed his final moments, police said.

“They just laughed the whole time,” Cocoa Police Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez told Florida Today. “He was just screaming ... for someone to help him.”

When Dunn finally disappeared under water, one of the teens said flatly, “Oh, he just died.” The remark sparked laughter in the group.

The resulting footage is graphic and disturbing.

Cops say the teens, who were allegedly smoking marijuana as they watched Dunn die, walked away without notifying anyone of what they’d witnessed.

Police told CNN that the teens showed no remorse when they were being questioned.

Dunn was reported missing that same day. Police said he’d argued with a family member before leaving his Cocoa home. It’s unclear why he went to the pond.

Dunn’s body wasn’t found until July 14. Authorities were notified about the video after a relative found it on social media. While authorities could identify all of the teenagers, investigators say they did not commit a criminal act.

“Unfortunately, there are no laws in Florida that apply to this scenario,” Cocoa police chief Mike Cantaloupe said in a statement to Fox 40 News. “Perhaps this case may be what’s needed to pass new laws.”

Dunn’s sister, Simone Scott, posted a video to Facebook on Thursday, in which she said her brother was a father of two who had a disability.

“If they can sit there and watch someone die before their eyes, imagine how they’re going to be when they’re older, she said.

Scott created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for her brother’s funeral. As of Friday afternoon, more than $10,000 has been raised.