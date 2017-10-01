Flowers Worldwide Part 1, Pacific Islands - Tahiti and French Polynesia: Bloody Well Blooming on the Looney Front

A new series on wild flowers encountered at random around the world begins today with the first of three blogs on Pacific Island blooms. This is no deep horticultural or scientific study, no specific species names, just pure wonderment at the variations and brilliant hues that enchant the eye of a world traveller.

Through happenstance and the capriciousness of my button-pressing digit I seem to have accumulated so many floral photos from the multiple Edens of French Polynesia – 120 islands totalling just 1,609 square miles scattered over more than one million square miles of the impossibly blue South Pacific, five times the area of France – that they deserve a blog on their own.

So without more ado: Lights, Camera, Action from fabled Tahiti to Gauguin’s Marquesas Islands to the more temperate climes of the Austral Islands and the Gambier Archipelago.

TAHITI

SOCIETY ISLANDS

Huahine

Taha’a

Raiatea

Maupiti

TUAMOTOU ISLANDS

Rangiroa

MARQUESAS ISLANDS

Nuku Hiva

Hiva Oa

AUSTRAL ISLANDS

Raivavae

Tubuai

Rurutu

GAMBIER ARCHIPELAGO

Mangareva

Akamaru

