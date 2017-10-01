Flowers Worldwide Part 1, Pacific Islands - Tahiti and French Polynesia: Bloody Well Blooming on the Looney Front

A new series on wild flowers encountered at random around the world begins today with the first of three blogs on Pacific Island blooms. This is no deep horticultural or scientific study, no specific species names, just pure wonderment at the variations and brilliant hues that enchant the eye of a world traveller.
Through happenstance and the capriciousness of my button-pressing digit I seem to have accumulated so many floral photos from the multiple Edens of French Polynesia – 120 islands totalling just 1,609 square miles scattered over more than one million square miles of the impossibly blue South Pacific, five times the area of France – that they deserve a blog on their own.
So without more ado: Lights, Camera, Action from fabled Tahiti to Gauguin’s Marquesas Islands to the more temperate climes of the Austral Islands and the Gambier Archipelago.
TAHITI
SOCIETY ISLANDS
Huahine
Taha’a
Raiatea
Maupiti
TUAMOTOU ISLANDS
Rangiroa
MARQUESAS ISLANDS
Nuku Hiva
Hiva Oa
AUSTRAL ISLANDS
Raivavae
Tubuai
Rurutu
GAMBIER ARCHIPELAGO
Mangareva
Akamaru
[Upcoming blog next Sunday: From Hawaii to the Cook Islands, flowers of the Pacific islands]
