Flowers Worldwide Part 2, Pacific Islands – From Hawaii to the Cook Islands: Bloody Well Blooming on the Looney Front

The next two blogs in the series on wild flowers encountered at random around the world stay in the Pacific, moving on from the multiple miracles of French Polynesia to the other wondrous islands in the world’s vastest ocean, from Hawaii in the north to Pitcairn Island far to the south, and Chile’s Robinson Crusoe Island in the southeast.

Again, no deep horticultural or scientific study, no specific species names, just the marvellous blooms randomly encountered, haphazardly, without any special regard for season or premeditated mission, just as the spirit took me.

Hence some regions certainly get less than their due with a large deficit, like the glorious Hawaiian Islands and Galápagos, while tiny Pitcairn, 5,000 times smaller at 2.2 square miles, and Chile’s equally tiny Robinson Crusoe Island in the Juan Fernandez archipelago have a large surfeit.

And some magnificent islands get nothing at all because I was on a deeply committed decades-long camera fast when I visited them. I’d become so obsessive-compulsive, agonising over whether I’d got just the right position and just the right angle and just the right light to get the best photo that I became a total nervous wreck, no longer enjoying the sites and sights for themselves.

Such is the picture-less case with Easter Island, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji’s garden island of Taveuni, Vanuatu and New Caledonia. But then, that’s the way my trip chips fall.

This blog travels from Hawaii to the Cook Islands by way of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Wallis and Futuna, and Niue. Next week we’ll get swamped by the plethora from Pitcairn and Robinson Crusoe Islands with a look-see at other remote specks such as the Aleutian and Solomon Islands and Chile’s southern Chiloe island.

HAWAII

Maui

Molokai

PALAU

Galápagos

FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA

Yap

Chuuk

Pohnpei

Khosrae

FIJI

Nadi

Naviti Island

Wallis & Futuna

Futuna

NIUE

COOK ISLANDS

Rarotonga

Aitutaki

‘Atiu

Mangaia

[Upcoming blog next Sunday: From the Aleutians to Pitcairn to Robinson Crusoe Island]

By the same author: Swimming With Fidel: The Toils Of An Accidental Journalist. Available on Kindle, with free excerpts at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist-ebook/dp/B00IMNWV2W and in print version on Amazon in the U.S at https://www.amazon.com/Swimming-Fidel-Toils-Accidental-Journalist/dp/1496080319/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=