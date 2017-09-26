When it comes to what is and isn’t allowed to go down your toilet, the answer is simple: flush toilet paper, pee, poo and nothing else. Of course, not everyone abides by those rules.

But there’s one unexpected item that you might not know is clogging your pipes: dental floss.

Yes, some people actually flush dental floss. HuffPost spoke with a colleague who does so regularly, saying it’s easier to throw floss into the toilet than the garbage.

“The less I throw in my bathroom garbage, the less times I need to empty the garbage,” one floss offender said.

And while signs in restrooms often caution people against flushing tampons and baby wipes, the dangers of flushing dental floss are less talked about. Until you learn the hard way.

Dental floss is made of nylon or Teflon and isn’t biodegradable. Because it doesn’t break down, it can cause serious clogs and environmental damage when flushed down your home toilet, according to Boulden Brothers, a Delaware-based plumbing company.

When dental floss flushes down your toilet, it can wrap around hair, toilet paper, wipes, tampons and fecal matter in the pipes.

“Floss falls into the category with things like wipes,” Andrea Pook, spokeswoman for the East Bay Municipal Utility District, told HuffPost. “When they go into the wastewater system they end up balling up into these big clumps and getting the workings of our system stuck or broken.”

She added, “Once [floss] gets into our plumbing all the flosses tend to like each other and all those wipes ― that they call flushable wipes, but really are not ― they tend to somehow attract each other, they kind of get hung up on each other and then they create a bigger and bigger mass. And it’s that mass that interferes with pumps and screens.”

Plumbers, city officials and people who have dealt with this dental monster in their drains say the final product looks similar to a three-to-four pound animal made of literal and figurative crap.

20 years of dental floss clogged in my toilet. via /r/WTF https://t.co/ydqhNczHft pic.twitter.com/D3Sk4n2IBt — me (@not_actuallyme) September 9, 2016

Below is a less-gross video of it in drains:

Sometimes, if the floss goes into a septic system, it can also wind around moving parts and burn out motors, according to Today.com.

A spokesperson from the NYC Department of Environmental Protection also told HuffPost that “treatment plants are not designed to remove dental floss from wastewater.”

If you do flush dental floss down the toilet and start to experience problems with flushing, you can fix it yourself. Instead of using a cheap, $10 augur for your toilet, try this $60, six-foot toilet augur with a drop head from Home Depot that has rave reviews. Though the auger a bit tricky to use (and does require some strength) it beats spending $200-$300 on a plumber.

And as Pook told HuffPost, “Don’t use your toilet like a trash can.”

Make sure you’re not throwing these items in your toilet either :