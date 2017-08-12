Food Allergies and Kissing - Complicated - Not Anymore!

For someone with food allergies, staying away from the food allergens is quite simple, simply avoid it! However, this scenario can be complicated by exposure to a food allergen through a kiss. The food allergy population has successfully avoided the foods that will cause an allergic reaction. This practice works is controlled very nicely when exposure to these allergens is eliminated.

The teenage kiss can raise a new level of unintended exposure to allergens. Exposure to any allergen food residue can cause an allergic reaction and is a concern. Leave that potential danger, to a creative and ingenious teenager with food allergies, to come up with an effective and simple solution. User friendly and highly mobile features are also included in this no-nonsense package producing a quick and compact solution.

Announcing the `Kiss-Me-Kit“, brought to you by Sydney Silverman!

Sydney is a thirteen year old teen with food allergies. She presented her idea at the FARE Teen Summit last year, 2016. (Allergy Living 2/7/17).

Sydney`s kit has these 4 items: toothbrush; toothpaste; dental floss; mouth wash; including an allergy information card.