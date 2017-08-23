This Map Shows Which Food People Hate The Most In Each State

Contrary to what you might think, not everyone in the U.S. loves chicken nuggets.

Or so says the dating app Hater, which matches users based on the things they hate. Users can swipe to show approval or dislike for a person, activity, item or concept, including food. Since February, more than 600,000 users have swiped on the app’s 3,000 topics over 100 million times, a spokesman told HuffPost.

Hater researchers recently turned the app’s food-related data into one big map of the food, drink or food concept people hate most in each state, as compared to the rest of Hater’s worldwide user base. People in Mississippi, for example, swipe “hate” on raisin cookies more often than any other daters on Earth.

The map is telling, indeed: People in California hate Chick-fil-A (we can’t help but wonder if it’s due to political leanings), and appropriately, daters in coffee capital Washington state hate K-Cups. Meanwhile, you should never feed someone from North Carolina a bite of cottage cheese.

Here’s what people hate most on the East Coast:

Hater

And here’s what Midwesterners and Southerners hate most:

Hater

The West Coast has some passionate preferences, too.

Hater

Alaska and Hawaii are not down for these drinks.

Hater

Here’s the entire food-hating U.S.:

Hater