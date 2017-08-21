TASTE
These Are The Hollywood-Inspired Recipe Videos You Didn’t Know You Needed

What if Wes Anderson or Quentin Tarantino made food tutorials? The results might look something like this.

By Dominique Mosbergen

What if “Moonrise Kingdom” director Wes Anderson made a film about making s’mores? What about a waffle movie, created by the action-loving “Transformers” auteur Michael Bay?

Food stylist David Ma has playfully envisioned the answers to those questions in his new “Food Films” series, which “reimagines recipe videos in the style of famous directors,” according to its YouTube description.

Ma said he created the four short films in the series, which have attracted hundreds of thousands of views since last week, “to bring some charm, irreverence, and silliness into the world of familiar overhead recipe videos,” according to IndieWire. 

Watch the clips below.

  • Michael Bay's Action-Packed "Waffles"
    A drama-filled breakfast.
  • Quentin Tarantino's Grisly "Spaghetti & Meatballs"
    Tarantino's love for "spaghetti westerns" takes on a literal meaning here. Also, making pasta never looked so violent.
  • Alfonso Cuarón's Physics-Defying "Pancakes"
    Flying sweet treats, inspired by the director of "Gravity."

