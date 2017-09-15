Food for Your Soul with Queenetta Moore

You Are What You Are (Not) Eating

In honor of World Vegan Month, I sat down with wellness phenom Queenetta Moore, affectionately and aptly known as @wrkoutqueenie, who challenges the world to explore our connection to food more openly and deeply. Through her work as a coach, certified trainer, and self-proclaimed “certified health nut,” she is shifting the conversation around the plant-based lifestyle. As the founder of the wildly popular #21DaysToPlantBased challenge that introduces the vegan-curious to a new way of living, she passionately urges women to go beyond the surface of their eating and habits to find the good health they deserve and the peace they crave. Here she shares a few insights on how veganism can help bring your mind, body and spirit back to life.

Eating is an experience.

“Eating is about more than what you taste. It should engage all of your senses—touch, sight, and smell. If you are only focused on taste, you miss the full experience.” To fully reengage with your meals, Queenie suggests making time to cook more. Wash and prepare your fruit for juicing. Chop your own vegetables. Take it slow and ease back into the kitchen, one meal at a time.

Food has energy.

What we put in our mouths directly connects to the vibrations we carry. If you don’t feel good, happy, or healthy, you are likely missing vitality from your diet. Queenie offers that if you are struggling with depression, anger, or fear, those conditions and emotions may be directly linked to the animals you’re eating, many of which were held in captivity and experiencing those same feelings before they came to your plate. “You can’t push yourself into positivity with that energy,” she says. If you want to feel alive, you have to eat life.

Your gut wants to speak to you, if you let it.

Not unlike a filthy filter in your home’s HVAC unit, a congested gut cannot serve its purpose to function as your body’s guiding force. “The gut is an anchor—the second brain,” says Moore. “When it’s clear, you can receive information.” If you are struggling to really connect with and hear from a Higher Power, cleansing your body, starting with your food, may help. Queenie found that veganism helped her to finally clear the spiritual fogginess she struggled with for years and now finds that she can hear God in a way she wasn’t able to before. The saying, “Trust your gut” is true. The clearer your mind and body, the stronger your intuition will be.

You are worth it.

For the woman who has tried and done it all to gain control of her weight and her health, and may be on the brink of giving up, don’t. “You’re worth it to try again,” Queenie says. “Your family, the people who depend on you and love you, want you to be here. You want to be here.” You owe it to yourself to live—in every way possible.

