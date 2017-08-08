Foodies, rejoice! Your perfect Labor Day menu is served, ¡con sabor!

Ahhh... Labor Day is coming up. It’s the last official holiday to gather up folks, indulge in a feast, and end the summer with a bang. And, you know how we roll - throw some burgers and dogs on the grill, throw back some cervezas, and throw down great Latin music!

But, before you get the grill going and those spiked drinks flowing – why not impress your guests with some delicious, Latin-inspired options?

Some of the country’s top Hispanic chefs and food bloggers have created exciting and easy-to-make alternatives to spice up your soirée, and have everyone drooling! So, who’s ready for a fiesta of food, friends, family and fun?

Liven up that Labor Day menu with: Blood Orange Beer Cocktails, Grilled Tomatillo Guacamole, Spicy Mango and Corn Rice Salad, and Charred Corn with Lime, Chile, and Crema.

¡Ay, Dios mío! Is your mouth watering yet? Let’s go!

Chef Ingrid Hoffmann is a TV host, best-selling cookbook author, monthly columnist and foodie powerhouse. The Colombian mega celebrity engages with English and Spanish-speaking fans on her shows: Top Chef Estrellas (Telemundo), Simply Delicioso (Cooking Channel) and Delicioso (Univision). She also has her own cookware line, Simplemente Delicioso and a food brand, Cocina by Ingrid Hoffmann which is sold on HSN.

Blood Orange Beer Cocktail

Recipe courtesy of Chef Ingrid Hoffmann

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 lime, quartered

1 cup blood orange sorbet

3/4 cup silver tequila

4 12-ounce bottles light beer, chilled

4 blood orange or orange rounds, for garnish

Directions:

For each serving, squeeze the juice of 1 lime quarter into a tall glass. Add 1 scoop (about ¼ cup) sorbet and 3 tablespoons of tequila and mix with a long spoon.

In two stages, letting the foam subside between pours, carefully fill the glass with beer.

Garnish with an orange round. Serve immediately.

With a combined 117K+ social media followers, follow Chef Ingrid Hoffmann on Instagram: @IngridHoffmannOfficial

Based in Los Angeles, LatinoFoodie is all about scrumptious recipes. Using fresh ingredients, a heaping of creativity, and a sprinkle of personal stories, the blog serves up a flavorful mix of traditional meets modern interpretations of Mexican dishes and staples from other cuisines. You’ll also find local food events, and features on Hispanic chefs and eateries. The force behind the scenes, Art Rodriguez-Chavez (co-founder and culinary director) and Stephen Chavez (co-founder and editor) bring diverse backgrounds to the table - the former was classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu, and the latter has spent two decades working with leading food and beverage brands.

Grilled Tomatillo Guacamole

Recipe courtesy of LatinoFoodie

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound tomatillos

2 serrano peppers

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 large avocados, halved and pitted

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 large garlic clove

2 ounces fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 cup chopped red onion

Directions:

Preheat your grill. Wash and pat dry the tomatillos and serrano peppers. Then rub them with the vegetable oil, making sure to fully coat them.

Once your grill is hot, grill your tomatillos and serrano peppers until charred on both sides, about 5-8 minutes.

While the grill is still on, place the avocados on the grill, gently pressing the flesh to the grill. Allow to grill for about 5 minutes, longer if you want the nice grill marks.

Combine the tomatillos, serrano peppers (stem removed), cilantro, garlic clove, lime juice, pepper and salt in a food processor. Pulse the mixture until just combined, making sure to leave chunks.

Scoop out the avocado flesh into a bowl big enough to hold your guacamole. Using fork, mash the avocados to your preferred guacamole consistency.

Combine the grilled tomatillo mixture with the avocados, mixing until just combined. Garnish with chopped red onions and serve with crispy tortilla chips.

Check out the site, http://www.latinofoodie.com, and across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @LatinoFoodie.

Ericka Sanchez’s bilingual blog, Nibbles and Feasts, was born of a desire to recreate her childhood kitchen experiences and share traditional Mexican recipes. A marketing and social media expert, she shares with her readers newly developed recipes inspired by her life experiences and her travels. The recipe developer has won several awards, including “Best Latino Food Blog” (2015, Hispanicize Tecla Award), “One of the Ten Best Food Blogs” (2013, Latin Kitchen), “Top 100 Food Blogs” (2012, 2013, Babble.com), “Top 50 Latina Blogger in the Nation” (2012, 2013, LATISM) and she’s even been invited to The White House and The United Nations.

Spicy Mango and Corn Rice Salad

Recipe courtesy of Nibbles and Feasts

Makes 3 cup servings

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked white jasmine rice, warmed

1 cup white corn kernels

1 cup mango finely chopped

1/3 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup tomato, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeño finely diced

1 1/2 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Directions:

Combine corn, mango, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño and lime juice in large bowl.

Fold in heated rice, black pepper and salt. Fluff with fork to combine all ingredients.

Serve at room temperature.

Visit the blog at www.nibblesandfeasts.com, on Facebook: @NibblesandFeasts, and on Twitter and Instagram: @NibblesNFeasts.

Cuban professor, registered dietitian and cookbook author, Chef Lourdes Castro is a Miami native based in New York City. Her background is quite diverse. The NYU Adjunct Professor earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Food, and a Master’s degree in Nutritional Sciences. Her cookbook, Simply Mexican, was honored by Food & Wine magazine as one of the “25 best cookbooks of 2009” while another one of her cookbooks, “Latin Grilling” was chosen as a “top 10 cookbooks of 2011” by iVillage.com. She’s worked with several top brands including Unilever, Chobani, and Electrolux. The chef has created Latin-inspired recipes for people with diabetes, and worked with the American Heart Association and the California Grape Commission. Also, while her recipes have appeared in The New York Times among other national media, she enjoys a recurring role as a judge on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.

Charred Corn with Lime, Chile, and Crema

Recipe courtesy of Chef Lourdes Castro

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

6 fresh ears of corn, silks removed but husks left intact

Salt

1 cup Mexican crema

2 limes, cut into quarters

2 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1/4 cup cotija cheese, grated

Directions:

Soak the corn.

Place the corn in a large stockpot, bowl, or any container large enough to hold all the ears of corn and fill it with water. (The corn must be submerged under water so make sure your container is large enough.) If you don’t have a sufficiently large container, use your kitchen sink.

Allow the corn to soak for 20 minutes. Remove from the container, shake off the excess water, and tightly squeeze the husks against the kernels of corn.

Grill the corn.

Heat your outdoor grill to medium high (see cooking notes for roasting corn in an oven). Place the corn on the rack and grill for 10 minutes. Turn the corn over and grill for another 10 minutes. Remove from the grill and let sit for a final 5 minutes.

Pull back husks and char corn.

Take the grilled ears of corn and pull back the husks exposing the kernels.

Next take a sheet of aluminum foil and place it on one side of the hot grill. Place the pulled back husks over the foil paper allowing the exposed kernels to sit over the open grill. (This is done so the husks don’t burn before the corn can char.)

Allow the kernels to char for about 4 minutes per side or until they become dark and golden brown.

Serve with garnishes.

Spread the crema over the cobs of corn and roll over a dish of cotija cheese. Sprinkle a light dusting of chile powder over the corn and serve with lime wedges.

Learn more about Chef Lourdes Castro by visiting www.LourdesCastro.net, and follow her on Twitter: @LourdesCastro.

