Football Fan Uses NFL Documentary to Benefit Veterans

Long before Kaepernick took a knee during the National Anthem, before sports stories were more about court rulings instead of the teams playing the games, before good stadiums were torn down in favor of grandiose entertainment complexes, or even worse, teams vacating cities with adoring fans to play in front of a half-empty soccer stadium, it was simply just football and just the NFL.

National Anthem at a Carolina Panthers game

The NFL was and still is to some degree one of my true passions in life. Growing up, Sunday afternoons meant the NFL. Lunchtime at my elementary school meant eating from my NFL lunch box as my friends and I discussed the upcoming games. Monday nights were Frank Gifford, Don Meredith, and Howard Cosell bringing the best game that the NFL could provide that week. Gifford, Meredith, and Cosell are gone now and so is Monday night being the best game of the week.

That is what I remember about the NFL and what convinced me to film a documentary about football fans and living a dream by traveling to every NFL stadium in 16 weeks. The fans like myself had a story to tell and a story worth telling. My passion for the NFL was captured in the film and book 25,000 Miles to Glory and part of that passion and pride was during the National Anthem. To see the flag brilliantly strung across the field in the afternoon sunshine or under the bright lights of a fall night was breathtaking to me. It was a moment of pride and reflection of what a great country we live in, a salute to those men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedom, and what a great game the NFL was and still is.

Members of PFUFA at the premiere of 25,000 Miles to Glory in Canton, OH

I wrote in my book about how emotional of an experience the National Anthem was for me, and again, this was before Kaepernick and others ever took a knee. Now the National Anthem has become more of a spectacle to see who is standing and who is sitting than any sort of display of patriotism for the greatest country in the history of civilization. Buffalo Wild Wings muted the National Anthem citing that it was controversial. We aren’t without our issues as a nation but that doesn’t prevent me from recognizing the greatness and glory that is my country, the United States of America. There is nothing or at least there should not be anything controversial about me choosing to support my country.

The story of my travels around the NFL was aired on the NFL Network where it caught the attention of a veteran. After watching the show he referred to me as his “football hero” and how he would rather take a trip like mine in the name of football instead of regaining the use of both of his legs that he lost in service. The experience of 25,000 Miles to Glory is my life’s greatest work. After being referred to as a hero from someone who should know what a hero really is, I decided to make it my mission to help veterans enjoy as many football games as possible.

Vet Tix members enjoying a baseball game

Now, I’ve teamed up with a great organization, Vet Tix who gives tickets to entertainment and sporting events to active military, veterans, and to the families of those we lost in service. To date, they’ve given over 3 million tickets. That to me is more amazing than driving a ’67 VW Bus to every NFL stadium in 16 weeks. My goal is to have one lucky Vet Tix member attend Super Bowl 52.

This lofty goal will be accomplished through a screening tour for 25,000 Miles to Glory that I have coordinated with Tugg. We will be in over 15 cities, including Sydney, Australia to promote Vet Tix. Just so you know, ALL of the proceeds go directly to Vet Tix.

National Anthem at Candlestick Park

Just as Kaepernick and other NFL players have a right to kneel during the National Anthem, I have a right to stand up for what I feel is right. Not only a right but an obligation to show my support for our armed forces. I hope you will join me in this show of solidarity and support for our veterans and their families by attending a screening and/or donating money to Vet Tix. Both options are available at https://www.tugg.com/titles/25000-miles-to-glory.