For 1L Law Students: The Concept of Defaults

This is part of a series of blogs written for first-year law students whom I have been assigned to mentor as we start a new school year at University of California Hastings College of the Law. I will introduce important concepts. Almost all technical aspects of law have counterparts in other contexts. Those may make studying law easier.

Law sets defaults. Many of these, like the factory settings on a high-tech device, can be altered by the user without great difficulty. Law establishes norms for planning purposes. People can rely on the prevailing customs of their industry, for example, if a contract does not otherwise set those terms. It is automatic. Or they may have a course of dealing between the two businesses. Efficiency is increased, risks decreased, by referring to that conduct in repeated transactions. The Uniform Commercial Code, which is covered in Contracts, contains various default provisions. If the UCC applies, a contract will have these details read into it even if the buyer and the seller did not come to an express “meeting of the minds.” The hypothetical “complete” contract would address every contingency. (The transaction costs — a concept for a later blog — of drafting such a document likely deter us.)

Whether a default is subject to negotiation, a new arrangement through private ordering, reflects whether a rule is malum in se or malum prohibitum. The former refers to what is intrinsically wrong, such as murder; the latter to what is wrong only since we say so, such as driving on the wrong side of the road from what society has decreed. What is malum in se should not be — can not be — revoked by parties agreeing otherwise. What is malum prohibitum is a presumption, and parties can come to an alternative understanding. Which is which, however, is itself subject to argument. Whether the prohibition on selling human organs constitutes malum in se or malum prohibitum, there is a trade in body parts. Different societies could come to different conclusions or a new era might amend the common law or older legislation. There are advocates for opening the market.

Even defaults can be contested. Disputes then have to be resolved. Contradictory defaults arise in ordinary life. They are not limited to abstract doctrine.

People do not share the same default about dating. Suppose you are seeing somebody. Together, you have progressed to a level of intimacy. You take for granted that, in the absence of discussion, the relationship is exclusive. Your partner is not free to become similarly involved with others. It turns out the other individual assumes, also in the absence of discussion, that the relationship is not exclusive. S/he is remains at liberty. When the discrepancy becomes apparent, as it often does, the circumstances will not be happy.

This is a problem of defaults. At any time, either of you could have communicated about expectations. Perhaps your failure to do so was to avoid awkwardness. Neither of you gave notice to the other. You might not have stated the defaults to yourself, they are so basic.

In any event, each of you came to the situation with background. You did not interact in a vacuum. Through literature, movies, your parents, your religious faith, your own prior romances, or whatever other factors influenced you, you had a sense of rituals and protocols.