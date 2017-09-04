For 1L Law Students: Transaction Costs

As you study law, you also should study economics. They are allied fields. “Law and economics” has been among the most influential schools of thought within the past fifty years, and even if you are suspicious of its policy recommendations you would be poorly informed if you lacked awareness of it altogether. A basic concept from the movement is “transaction costs.” They appear throughout law. They should be considered in any decision.

The late Professor Ronald Coase is credited with defining transaction costs. He won a Nobel Prize in economics for his research. Coase observed that there is a cost to doing business. (His more advanced analysis encompasses “externalities,” the costs imposed on third parties who did not agree to be involved at all, such as pollution dissipated over the public.)

Neither the seller nor the buyer usually likes “transaction costs,” since they are by definition additional costs. The seller might attempt to mark them up and pass them along, and the buyer might wish to shift them back. The two parties may be able to reduce the total by bargaining. To suppose that all transaction costs are padded with profit, however, would be inaccurate. Strictly speaking they are intrinsic to doing the deal or resolving the dispute, perhaps not even varying proportionally to what is at stake. If you want to send a letter by the postal service, whatever the contents you need to affix a stamp.

Here is an example likely known to students. When you buy a ticket to attend a cultural performance or sporting event, you often are assessed a handling fee. That is on top of the actual price of entry, and it can be substantial despite the collective grumbling about greedy scalpers gouging loyal fans. It would take considerable accounting to measure the “real” transaction cost to process your purchase, since the allocation of overhead is subject to interpretation.

But for some sales, you can visit the box office in person and avoid spending the extra amount. You nonetheless prefer the convenience of online. To obtain a ticket from a human being behind the counter, there is a different transaction cost — the time wasted as well as the value of the gasoline used to drive across town.

The vendor is savvy; she would not last if she weren’t. She fixes the service charge below the prohibitive. It is the maximum below whatever would cause most patrons to walk away. She has the data to determine that point.

The marketplace can sustain exorbitant transaction costs. Some merchants make off like bandits as the saying goes. Payday lenders take a cut that could be deemed usurious. Those who depend on the advance are desperate.

We professionals are ourselves transaction costs. If you are a client who wishes to complete an acquisition or settle a lawsuit, you have the cost of the company or demand from the adverse party. Beyond that, you have a bill for the advice and counsel. Your attorney will want her share, whether calculated by hourly rate or according to a contingency arrangement. Advocacy is not free.

Transaction costs explain many decisions. To control transaction costs, people may even forego an expenditure or otherwise modify their behavior.

The rational actor, a powerful if mythic figure from economics, "the dismal science," would not pursue a claim for a modest sum. However belligerent she was, she would not hire a lawyer over a dry cleaning quarrel of $25, and however disreputable the lawyer she would not accept the engagement. The retainer would exceed the recovery (even a percentage for the lawyer would be a pittance), and objective calculation with an appropriate discount applied for uncertainty would be ample deterrent. The instances, reported with gleeful disapproval by the media, of the aggrieved customer with the aggressive lawyer, working over a mom-and-pop store confirm that not everyone is reasonable.

Buying in bulk is popular. You visit a warehouse store to stock up on toilet paper, because it would be a hassle to have to make a separate trip each time you ran out of the staple. Nobody opts to buy a single roll of toilet paper. You make space in the closet for the thirty-six jumbo pack, counting yourself clever for the good planning.

We anticipate transaction costs. The procedural device of the class action was created to aggregate consumer claims that though legitimate are on their own too miniscule, ensuring a malfeasor does not take advantage of millions of us for a penny each. It turns out that in fact happens. Standing in line is a transaction cost incurred daily. Various programs grant a shortcut at the airport or even the hospital.

Like many elegant insights, transaction costs are easy to forget about. They are a simple idea. For law students, who will soon be lawyers, they should always be remembered. They affect outcomes.