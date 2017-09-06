For Anyone who Struggles with Doubt: You're Not Alone

There’s two sides of us.

One side is fearless, confident, and can take on the world!

The other side is scared, full of doubt, and insecurities.

The problem is we only see the “Perfect” side of people in our digital age where you can literally make a “my life is perfect, don’t you see” kinda narrative.

The problem is ALL of us have another side that’s usually not shared.

I figured the easiest way to show this was through pictures.

Here’s me: The confident, bold, and (dare I say) Sexy me that I want the world to see.

The truth is….

I have another side that I don’t like to share.

That I SHUDDER terribly at, that I try to HIDE from people, or pretend is not there. That side of me looks something like this:

Hunched over, arms crossed, ugly me…

I use these photos to give you a visual of the “ugly shadow” self we all have.

That self that nags at us saying,

“who are YOU to do this…”

“you’re not Smart enough…”

“you’re not good enough…”

“people won’t care, just stop before you get hurt…”

and on and on and on it goes….

Even worse…..

We compare our “ugly shadow” self with other’s “perfect” self.

Some of you might know Kimra Luna, it just so happened she was in the film shot so I figured, why not take this analogy further.

What we do is compare our “doubtful, scared, insecure” self to other’s “pretty, perfect, successful” self even though they have the “ugly shadow" self too!

DISCLAIMER: For those who are taking this too literally, I’m not calling anyone UGLY, I’m calling how we view ourselves at times as ugly, not good enough, and downright unworthy of what we desire.

To be honest - that shadow self is not the True you, even though it will always be a part of you to SOME degree.

Your TRUE self though IS the Confident, Bold, Flowing You that SHINES.

This is my true self:

But that doesn’t mean I don’t have to deal with the other side to break through.

That doesn’t mean I don’t experience doubt, fear, or insecurities.

In fact….

The More you let your TRUE self come out, the more likely your "ugly shadow" self will peak it’s head out.

It’s kinda ironic.

The more we try to be the true us, the more we have to face the “ugly shadow” self.

Now to be clear, the ugly shadow self never really goes away.

You just become AWARE of it and don’t buy into the lie that that's who you Truly are.

That also doesn’t mean you pretend you’re perfect all the time!

True leaders let people see the “ugly” side so they can know, “Oh wow, she’s just like me! If she can do it, so can I”

Because in complete 100% truth.

We ALL struggle with similar things.

They just might look a little different in our lives, but the root struggles are typically the same.

For example,

We ALL struggle with the “am I good enough” junk!

Trust me…

When I coach my clients we always get down to the truth and that’s usually it!

It’s a pattern I see

Over and Over and Over Again.

Patterns don’t lie.

We ALL struggle with similar things, it just manifest differently in our lives.

So….

I’m not perfect, You’re not perfect, and Everyone has another side of themselves they struggle with.

Why….

Because we’re all HUMANS.

If we didn’t struggle, we’d be dead.