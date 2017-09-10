For Fledgling Empty-Nesters

Becoming an empty nester often triggers a mix of emotions, some celebratory and grateful, and others poignant and sometimes raw. It can bring challenges, for ourselves both as individuals and as parents. Aside from the obvious markers, the advent of this next phase of life involves a subtle shift of priorities. It’s not so much sea change as a realignment of who we are and how we function in the world. And, it’s a larger world now, when the kids are no longer at home, and we’re challenged to reconnect with our own interests and our broader community, rather than isolate in nostalgia.

For the past eighteen or more years, your kids’ experiences, behaviors and needs likely took precedence over your own. I’m not saying that parents neglect their own lives, but there are only so many hours to each day, and when it comes to discretionary time and energy the kids tend to come first. We parent and we work, and if we’re wise, we also make time to invest in our primary relationships (with a spouse or partner) to keep that romantic love alive. Some of us are lucky, and somehow it all works out … others of us, not so much.

Despite best intentions, we sacrifice our own careers for family, or we shortchange time with the kids to make ends meet. Sometimes the love leaves our marriages because we’re only human and life throws us challenges that we don’t expect. For many of us, the journey to the present moment was so all-consuming that we don’t really know where we are until we return to a home empty of distractions, and face the life we live. It’s a daunting prospect, shifting our focus of attention back onto ourselves, but its what we need to do, for our own sakes, and for the sake of the kids we’ve just launched into the greater world.

So when you return home, and begin reflecting on what to do next, I encourage you to shift your focus to what actually is, right here and now. What’s next will come (it always does), so its good to stay put in this moment, and observe what’s happening.

You’re here and your kid is at school ready to thrive, and what a wonderful celebratory moment this is. Even so, remind yourself that they will need you forever and knowing that you’re OK gives them the security to reach and stretch and grow and achieve. And part of being OK is doing your own reaching and stretching, growing and achieving. Go do those things you want to do. Following your interests and meeting your needs supports them in following theirs.

Give them space to live on their own, and always remind them that they are part of a family that supports them (in oh, so many ways) across distances. Show them how much gratitude enriches our lives, how appreciating what they’ve received (and continue to receive) makes then bigger, deeper and stronger adults. Remember that big kids are still kids, and they’ll still make mistakes out of ignorance and thoughtlessness—but so do we, and all of us deserve patience, love and forgiveness.