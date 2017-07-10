For McGregor, Mayweather Can Be His Greatest Achievement in Movement

By now, the entire civilized world knows that UFC double champ Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather will get in the ring on August 26. And, with their four-city press tour kicking off tomorrow in Los Angeles, the forthcoming Mayweather vs. McGregor circus is set to thrust into overdrive.

In the weeks since the bout was first announced, every outlet and voice in sports media has offered an opinion about the combat sports spectacle of the century. Most experts are favoring the 49-0 boxer, but if McGregor has proven anything during his four-year stint inside the Octagon, it’s an ability to conquer uncharted territory.

Examining Mayweather’s unblemished resume, fight analysts will conclude that the artist formerly known as “Pretty Boy” holds all the advantages come late August on account of his experience and defensive skills, which rank among the sport’s all-time best. Mayweather also holds a home-field advantage in the super fight, which will be conducted in a boxing ring, with boxing rules, leading many to believe that McGregor has little-to-no chance.

Those who fall into this trap are likely unfamiliar with Conor McGregor.

Riding his vicious and wicked left hand to seven knockouts and two belts inside the UFC Octagon, McGregor has found a way to change the MMA game every time he’s entered the cage. And while many will point to his bombastic persona and trash-talk genius, it is his use of alternative and fluid movement techniques that have helped distinguish McGregor from the hundreds of fighters who have competed in the UFC during the last two decades. It is also this focus on body mechanics and mobility that will likely be McGregor’s best shot at handing Mayweather the first loss of his career.

See, anyone expecting “The Notorious” to merely come out and box against Floyd Mayweather is greatly underestimating McGregor, who has already seen 47 men, 47 boxers to be exact, try, and fail, to best Mayweather (twice in the case of Marcos Maidana and Jose Luis Castillo).

And while he once received intense ridicule for inviting Ido Portal into his inner circle and training camp (remember, they played touch-butt in the park), McGregor is likely to find his path to victory through the alternative methods and patterns assigned by the movement guru, who will concoct something unique for the Mayweather bout.

Sure, fancy footwork and wide-stance lunges in capoeira pants have little to do with the boxing game, and can not help McGregor find Mayweather’s chin. But those weird drills, where McGregor and teammates Artem Lobov and Dillon Danis slither across the grass in their skin-tight bike shorts, may come in handy as “Mystic Mac” adapts his eight-sided Octagon approach for boxing’s four-sided playing surface. Expert analysts will certainly disagree.

Conventional thought, and logic, clearly side with Mayweather. Accomplished and experienced, “Money” has bettered and battered every opponent he has faced over the last two decades. Even 22 months removed from retirement, Mayweather has been pegged as -800 favorite to win the bout by decision. But he’s also locked into a training regimen and mentality that has been successful when facing boxers, rather than martial artists.

It’s true, when reviewing early training footage, there’s a stark contrast between Mayweather’s hand speed and McGregor’s. But again, McGregor is not a boxer, he’s merely playing one on August 26, and in the weeks leading up to the fight, and he’ll likely bring perhaps the greatest set of intangibles into the ring of any of Mayweather’s previous foes.

Which brings the discussion back to movement.

Aware that more than half of his combat arsenal will be unavailable on fight night (kicks, knees, elbows, and grappling are all strictly prohibited in this crossover fight), McGregor can still move like a martial artist while setting up his hands. And given that cutting angles off the cage and cornering opponents has always been a strength for the Irishman, who’s to say he can not back Mayweather down, especially given his preference for a wider stance, which is completely unorthodox in boxing.

By using these alternative movement patterns, McGregor can confuse Mayweather, who only knows boxing (and yes, he knows boxing better than anyone else). And despite Mayweather’s defensive genius, he’ll be facing a reach deficit for the first time in a decade, since taking a split decision over Oscar De La Hoya. That’s a statistic that McGregor is likely to harp on during the week-long press tour.

Using his reach, not to mention his size (McGregor is also the taller fighter), “The Notorious” does not need to close the distance in the same way that Manny Pacquiao struggled to back in 2015. But using Pacquiao, a southpaw, as a benchmark, McGregor knows that his left hand will ultimately be the key to handing Mayweather the first loss of his professional career. But don’t forget about his counter right hook, which will also come in handy as Mayweather attempts to circle away from McGregor’s dangerous left.