For Puerto Rico the time is now

The Puerto Rico we knew no longer exists. Six days after receiving the full frontal impact of a catastrophic category five hurricane like no other in the past century, the island subsists holding its collective breath in the dark and off the grid, with no power and not enough drinking water, food, cash or fuel. Puerto Ricans are shaken, stranded, flooded, devastated and pledging for help amid an unfolding humanitarian crisis about to reach the seven days mark.

No one could have planned for now. The colonial experiment took a totally unexpected course when a hurricane named after the mother of Jesus came from the sky and collapsed all systems. New York Democrats owned the role a decent President should have played in past days, but Donald Trump finally resorted to Twitter last night to remind Puerto Rico of “the billions of dollars owed to Wall Street, which sadly must be dealt with”. An island with no power, no infrastructure, no resources, and a generalized state of emergency cannot be squeezed any further. Not only Puerto Rico won’t be able to pay its debt, but it needs to be restarted with a new model right away. The Puerto Rico Oversight Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) of 2016, and its Financial Management and Oversight Board are utterly obsolete right now.

The United States, now completely exposed in its anachronistic role as it reels from the impact of a complex and volatile situation that requires not only focus on emergency relief but recognition of the game changer nature of the event, needs to step up to the occasion and make good on the citizenship extended to Puerto Rico one hundred years ago.

Congressional action is needed to halt the Jones Act, which requires all shipping between U.S. ports be done by American-built and American-crewed vessels, as it is presently logistically limiting the arrival of life saving supplies during the crisis. Congress has the responsibility to configure a rescue package akin to what was granted to Texas and Florida after the impact of Harvey and Irma, of over 15 billion dollars. Time is of the essence to eliminate the cost sharing requirement for FEMA funds.