For she, Heather Heyer. In Memoriam.

For she
who dared to stand up
and show her mind
peacefully protesting
against
Racist
Anti-semitic
violence
For she
who said
I will fight for you
Because you are a person
No matter what color
No matter what religion
No matter
if
it
is
different
From my color
From my religion
I will fight with you
I will stand with you
For equality
For what is right
Against this venomous hate
Against this senseless violence
For she
Who stood in solidarity
And was killed
At the hand
Of the very hatred
That she was protecting others from.
For she
And all that she stood for
Heather Heyer.
#honorwithaction
#toalloftheshe’swhofight
