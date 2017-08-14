For she, Heather Heyer. In Memoriam.

For she

who dared to stand up

and show her mind

peacefully protesting

against

Racist

Anti-semitic

violence

For she

who said

I will fight for you

Because you are a person

No matter what color

No matter what religion

No matter

if

it

is

different

From my color

From my religion

I will fight with you

I will stand with you

For equality

For what is right

Against this venomous hate

Against this senseless violence

For she

Who stood in solidarity

And was killed

At the hand

Of the very hatred

That she was protecting others from.

For she

And all that she stood for

Heather Heyer.

#honorwithaction