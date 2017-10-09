For the last three years, FOODBEAST has celebrated the start of fall in the best way possible, by throwing a giant AL

For the last three years, FOODBEAST has celebrated the start of fall in the best way possible, by throwing a giant ALL YOU CAN EAT + ALL YOU CAN DRINK cheese festival, with dozens of the most exclusive food vendors in Southern California, craft brewers and more.

You can’t have an all-you-can-drink festival without some legit craft breweries, that’s why FOODBEAST enlisted the help of well-known Orange County brewers like Green Check, Smog City and Firestone Walker, all bringing something exclusive to this year’s venue.

Now in its 3rd year, OOZEFEST has become somewhat of a national holiday for SoCal foodies, and this year is no different.

This year’s festival is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting — and definitely the cheesiest — festival to date, and the excitement is just beginning.

On top of all the awesome food vendors and exclusive items, FOODBEAST and KING’S HAWAIIAN have teamed up to bring you a special treat for this year’s festival.

Behold, the Spam Cordon Bleu Grilled Cheese. A grilled cheese made with dijon mustard, arugula, sliced chicken breast, provolone cheese, and pan-fried Spam, all on grilled KING’S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet sliced bread.

In addition to the KING’S HAWAIIAN sandwich booth, FOODBEAST will also be hosting a KING’S HAWAIIAN grilled cheese eating competition on stage, where the winner will be awarded a custom KING’S HAWAIIAN trophy.

So come join us on Saturday, Oct. 14 at MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana for all the fun, festivities and of course — CHEESE. Get your tickets here.

If you can't make it to OOZEFEST, here's how to recreate this sammie at home.

Ingredients:

2 slices King’s Hawaiian Original Sliced Bread

2 slices provolone Cheese

½ block of SPAM, cut in half (2 quarters)

2 slices of deli sliced chicken breast

4 oz salted butter

ADVERTISEMENT

1 oz Dijon mustard

2 oz vegetable oil

Optional: 6 leaves of Arugula

Step 1

Sauté SPAM on low heat with vegetable oil until golden and crunchy.

Step 2

Build sandwich with slices of cheese, SPAM, chicken, Dijon mustard and optional arugula.

Step 3

Heat medium sized sauté pan on medium heat. Place butter in pan and allow butter to brown slightly. Place sandwich in melted butter and swirl pan so all the bread gets buttered.

Step 4

Cook until first side is golden. Flip sandwich and again allow all the butter to be absorbed by bread. Apply a second pan on top of sandwich to slightly flatten sandwich. Lower heat to low and wait for sandwich to become golden brown. Remove from pan and let cool before eating.

By Evan Lancaster