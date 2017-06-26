For the Love of Dogs - Local NH Business expands Service Area and Animal Welfare Advocacy

PORTSMOUTH, NH – In the past 18 months, values-driven Portsmouth Atlantic Insurance (PAI) agency has expanded into new territories and bolstered its community outreach with a focus on advocating for animal causes, especially when it comes to dogs.

“Almost everyone in the agency has a dog,” says PAI founder and owner, Jon Merwin, “We’re all passionate about advocating for animals and helping to be a voice for the voiceless,”.

PAI has donated substantially to the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA) and in June 2016 PAI joined with Hanover Insurance to raise and donate $1,000 to the organization. Later last year, PAI and the Insurance Group of New England raised $6,500 for NHSPCA.

Merwin, who founded Portsmouth Atlantic Insurance in 2005, said the company opened an office in Laconia, NH earlier this year. That followed the March 2016 opening of an office in Stratford, Connecticut to serve the New York Metropolitan area where Merwin’s brother Brian runs the office.

“Despite the distance between Stratford and Portsmouth it made sense to expand in that territory. Brian’s wife Megan is a lifelong Stratford resident and they have very strong ties to the community and region,” Merwin said. “As a team, we’re able to offer the same level of service to clients in Connecticut that we’re able to in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.”

The expansion into Laconia was also a family-connected affair that led to creation of Portsmouth Atlantic Insurance – Ellis Agency & State Farm. “My longtime friend Katie Ellis joined the team in January and is a great addition. She has almost a decade of experience writing personal lines (home & auto) insurance throughout New England. She lives in the Lakes Region area and my father Bob is a State Farm agent in Laconia,” he explained. “We saw an opportunity to work together in expanding our footprint in that region of the state.”

When asked if his commitment and enthusiasm to animal welfare extended to his two new offices in Stratford and Laconia, Merwin says, “Of course! In fact, earlier this year we partnered with a local Connecticut business to raise over four hundred dollars for Murphy’s Paw in Stratford.” Merwin continued by saying, “My brother and his family have a strong connection to Murphy’s Paw because it’s where they adopted their Chihuahua named Bailey a few years ago. So, in March of this year, leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, we launched a Facebook campaign called ‘Lucky Dog’ where we would donate $1 for every picture posted on Murphy’s Paw’s Facebook page with the “Lucky Dog” hashtag. We received a lot of positive feedback and helped Murphy’s Paw which is a dog groomer but also helps abandoned dogs find new families and homes.”

PAI also participated in this year’s NH SPCA’s PAW’s Walk. “We were part of it last year and despite the rainy day, it was great to see the huge turnout in support of dogs and animals.” Merwin said. “It means a lot that donations from the PAW’s Walk will help save the lives of more than 2,500 animals helped by the NH SPCA each year.”

Portsmouth Atlantic Insurance is a Business Partner with Portsmouth-based Green Alliance, the growing regional union of green businesses and like-minded consumers dedicated to building a sustainable economy. Merwin said PAI is looking forward to years of combining quality insurance services and community service.

“With the two new offices, we have been busy expanding, but we like to grow with purpose and direction,” Merwin said. “We’ll continue to do our part to support and give back to our community as we grow. We look forward to what the future may bring.”

Find out more about Portsmouth Atlantic Insurance: www.portsmouthatlanticins.com