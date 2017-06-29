For Trump, It’s Time To Put Up Or Shut Up

In the wake of never-ending controversy and scandal surrounding the Trump White House, there are those on the left and right who question the president’s capacity to run the country.

But while D.C. remains fixated on rumor and innuendo, the rest of the country is ready to get back to the business of improving the economy. The good news is that based on several recent events, it would certainly appear that someone in the administration is listening.

How do we know? Just in the last several weeks, the White House has delivered on several of Trump’s campaign promises.

A First Step

For instance, the U.S. has pulled the country from the Paris Accord, forced NATO allies to pay their fair share for defense, encouraged American manufacturers to boost domestic hiring, and reversed several of the previous administration’s executive orders. However, while positive, this is nowhere near enough.

Indeed, as much progress has been made, the surest way to move beyond the “back and forth” is to revitalize the economy. In doing so, Trump may be able to prove once and for all that he is indeed capable of leading the nation.

Trump and national leaders should, therefore, focus on:

1. Improving the Rapidly Deteriorating Infrastructure

If you’re an adult who resides in or around one of the many large metropolitan areas in the country, your day begins horribly wrong. What does this entail? For starters, the average American worker spends as many as 200 hours commuting to and from work each year. To make matters worse, it’s usually on aged roads that suffer from decades of neglect.

As a result, we end up putting an inordinate amount of wear and tear on our vehicles, all of which leads to precious dollars spent on car repair bills. Adding insult to injury, the worse roads are often found in cities that have the highest tax base.

The president should focus on improving the infrastructure; this, of course, underscores the need for a robust national infrastructure plan. Good roads go a long way towards improving the economy, enabling both commuters and professional drivers to save time and money by reaching their destination quicker.

2. Focus on Enacting Meaningful Tax Reform

Delivering tax reform is one of the ruling party’s promises. The GOP should fulfill their promise and deliver tax cuts for large corporations and small businesses. Even the Left agrees that Americans pay too much in taxes. Indeed, high corporate tax rates have sent domestic manufacturers packing and relocating to countries like China, Mexico, the Philippines, and other overseas destinations to take advantage of cheap labor and low corporate taxes.

Our corporate tax rate has been high for so long that many have come to accept it as status quo. However, conditions don’t need to stay this way. In years past there has been bipartisan support for tax reform. A Trump’s tax cut victory will ensure that he is on the right path.

3. Begin the Move Towards Comprehensive Immigration Reform

Another item Trump and house leadership should tackle is the country’s broken immigration system. Even though Trump has not explicitly communicated support for a complete overhaul of our immigration apparatus, it’s clear that it is needed and all sides want it.

Indeed, the only reason that prior efforts to repair our immigrant policy has failed is that neither side has been able to present it as a bipartisan solution. However, some believe that Trump may be just the person to address this contentious issue. In doing so, he’d not only be doing right by those who are here due to no fault of their own, but this would also address the needs of employers and ultimately, the economy.

4. Health Care Reform

Obamacare is flawed – no one disagrees with that, not even Democrats. According to a poll conducted in November 2016, Americans want Trump to focus on the health care reform in the first place. The cheapest plan under Obamacare costs nearly $500 per month, which is entirely too much.

However, by forcing a one-size-fits-all approach to insurance, insurers are forced to drastically raise prices. Indeed, the only way to fix this problem is to repeal this law and reform the health care system.

5. Economic Growth

And ultimately, Trump’s decrees and laws should drive economic growth. History has shown that not one U.S. president has fared poorly when the economy has done well under his term. Should Trump succeed in boosting the economy, the American people will thank him for that and might even let him serve out the remainder of his term.