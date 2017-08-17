Forbes to Host $500k Global Change The World Competition With Ashton Kutcher

There's a growing sense among millennials that if the problems of the world are going to be solved, they need to roll up their sleeves and do it themselves. With 76 percent of millennials viewing business as part of the solution, and many believing that large corporations aren't doing enough, social entrepreneurs are poised to enact real and positive change. And it’s going to take a mix of innovation, ambition and technological know-how.

Opportunity knocks

In recognition of these young, business-minded visionaries, Forbes is on the hunt for entrepreneurs to take part in the fourth annual Forbes Under 30 Summit. In a press release Forbes announced that, for the second consecutive year, it is partnering with Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary, Founding Partners of Sound Ventures, as well as Boston-based Rough Draft Ventures (powered by General Catalyst), to host a $500,000 Global Change The World Competition for early stage entrepreneurs under the age of 30 who have disruptive and scalable business ideas. This competition will take place during the fourth annual Forbes Under 30 Summit, October 1-4 in Boston. If you're under 30, and have a business idea that offers fresh and transformative solutions to existing problems, September 1st is the deadline to apply for the Change the World competition.

Turn it up to 11

Frustrated that your idea isn't getting any traction? This is your opportunity to broadcast it in high-fidelity to the world. On the second day of the summit, four finalists will present their companies on the main-stage to judges including Ashton Kutcher and Gary Oseary, Peter Boyce, and Forbes Media CEO and Executive Chairman, Mike Perlis.

The $500,000 in prize money is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider the majority of struggling entrepreneurs start out with $10,000 or less. Even if you don't make the final four, all business ideas will be reviewed by Rough Draft Ventures, the student-facing program of Global Catalyst, one of the premier venture capital firms in the United States.

It's not only experienced investors who'll see your ideas in action. With Boston's City Hall Plaza turned into a bustling hub for company presentations and socializing, there will be abundant opportunities to network with thousands of like-minded attendees. If you've been searching in vain for people who share your drive and vision, there's no better place to find them than here. Think of it as the Comic-Con of entrepreneurship.

Kindle your fire

No matter how confident you are in your idea, there are always moments when you need a little guidance. The Forbes Under 30 Summit has over two hundred guest speakers on tap, many of whom are millennials as well, ready to lay down some electrifying knowledge.

Running the gamut of CEOs, YouTube stars, investors, and best-selling authors, each speaker has a different story to tell on how they went from zero to sixty, from idea to practice. With multiple stages, you can choose which kind of speaker best suits your interest.