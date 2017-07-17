Many Positive Lessons from Germany

by Jerry Jasinowski

Domestic manufacturing leaders and politicians have long complained about unfair foreign competition and its impact on U.S. manufacturing. President Trump’s criticism of trade is predicated upon the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

That complaint is valid to some extent but it is also an excuse for our own failures. The biggest export power is not Japan or China but Germany. In 2016, Germany enjoyed a current account surplus of almost $300 billion, much more than China. That represented 8.3 percent of Germany’s GDP.

And Germany’s success is built on manufacturing. Our home grown economists tell us over and over that manufacturing can never be the jobs machine it once was, but manufacturing accounts for almost 20 percent of the jobs in Germany. Obviously whatever rule condemns us to less employment in manufacturing apparently does not apply in Germany.

Germany success is not built upon low-cost labor. Germany is a western industrialized country where workers are well paid and citizens enjoy a wide range of generous government benefits, including cradle-to-grave medical care. The question is – what is Germany’s secret?

Some of Germany’s success can be attributed to its long-standing affinity for advanced engineering which gives the nation an edge in high-end manufacturing. German companies routinely spend big on capital investments and R&D and German quality is not just a matter of top notch automobiles. The Germans produce a wide array of advanced industrial machinery employing innovative technology.

There are three keys that enable German manufacturing to be so successful in the global marketplace:

· First, Germany has built a superior vocational training system to empower workers to handle advanced manufacturing technologies. Many of the brightest young Germans are channeled into manufacturing careers at an early age knowing they will walk into excellent jobs when they complete their training.

· Second, years ago German labor unions, which are represented on corporate boards, agreed to a long term plan to keep wages under control and discourage dependence on unemployment benefits. Modest pay growth keeps the cost of German exports low.

· Third, the German Foreign service actively promotes German exports, working closely with German corporate interests to secure access to foreign markets. The U.S. State Department in contrast makes little effort to represent U.S. business interests.

We can learn a lot from what the Germans have done. One critical need is an advanced nationwide vocational training system to provide highly-qualified workers for advanced manufacturing, and it is long past time to put the State Department to work promoting U.S. exports. The goal must be to expand U.S. exports.