Forever and Always A Daddy's Girl

This article originally appeared on A Daughter's Love

I’m a grown up. No really I am! I thought once I was old and married I would stop telling the world what a Daddy’s girl I am. But as I have grown up and my life has evolved I’m even more proud to label myself as a forever daddy’s girl.

My father was an all star baseball player, I have magnificent memories of watching my father from the stands yelling, “That’s my Dad!” After each game we would head to Carvel for my usual, chocolate ice cream with chocolate sprinkles. He wanted me to share his passion for baseball and he tried to teach me despite the fact that I didn’t have an athletic bone in my body. That was okay though, my Dad found other ways to strengthen our father daughter bond throughout my life.

With a lot of patience my father did manage to teach me how to throw a baseball. He also taught me how to dance while standing on top of his feet, how to drive, and he taught me that no breakup was worth endless tears. Perhaps one of his greatest lessons was the importance of respecting myself while respecting others. I could always count on his words of encouragement or suggestions for improvement while he was waiting for me on the sidelines throughout my entire life.

I am without a doubt my father’s daughter. We share the same smile, the same eyes and the same sense of humor. We are, without a doubt, “cut from the same cloth.” Being labeled as “Al’s daughter” is one of the greatest blessings in my life.

The number one reason why I will always be my father’s daughter is because he was my first love.

My father dedicated every second of his life since the moment I was born. He was my my protector, my friend, my advisor and my toughest critic. Because my father was such a good listener he always made me feel like everything I was saying was important – at least to him! And because of that he always made me feel important. There is no greater gift than that.

My father taught me how to be resilient and tough, even during the darkest moments of my life. Even as my father’s life was coming to end and I cried and begged him not to go (like he had a choice) I remember him smiling and telling me, “Lisa honey I will always be with you, I promise.” He helped me become the fiercely independent woman I am today because he needed to be sure I would be able to protect myself when he was no longer around to do so.

During the final days of my father’s life I asked him, “Dad can I get you anything?” His response, “Just be happy and kind.” I was not expecting a response like that. I wanted to get him more pillows or perhaps another blanket. Or maybe he wanted me to rub his back because those darn hospital beds are so uncomfortable. His answer confused me at the time, how could I be happy while my beautiful father was dying in front of my eyes? My heart was breaking into a million pieces and being happy was not an option. But now looking back I know that even while facing death my father was putting my needs first, by offering his advice and wisdom. And that is why I will always be a very proud Daddy’s girl.