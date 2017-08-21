Forget Camping! Go Glamping Instead.

I’m not a big fan of camping. Don’t get me wrong, I love spending time outdoors - being surrounded by miles of untamed beauty…breathing in the crisp fresh air…feeling “at one with nature” and all that. But what I kinda really hate is the actual concept of camping, based on some misguided notion that sleeping in a bag, battling strange bugs, and having to use a bush as my bathroom, is somehow a “vacation.” So, for me, and many other outdoorsy, non-camping types, glamping is the perfect option.

For those of you unfamiliar with the term “glamping” you’re not alone. It’s a relatively new travel trend that stands for “glamorous camping.” It’s designed to let people like me embrace the great outdoors, while also enjoying the perks of modern living (electricity, indoor plumbing, a bed you don’t have to inflate).

So, instead of going with your standard pitch-a-tent set up, glampers stay in a yurt, airstream, pod, igloo...or even a teepee or a treehouse…the list goes on. Plus, when I say “treehouse” I’m not talking about that sketchy one your brother built for your nephew in their backyard. Some of these glamping digs are pretty darn swanky.

In fact, I’ve highlighted a few for you here to give you a taste of just how glamorous glamping resorts can be.

Fireside Resort – Jackson Hole, Wyoming

I LOVE snowboarding Jackson Hole in the winter, but little did I know about this mountain-side gem that gives me an excuse to go there during other times of the year. At the Fireside Resort, you’ll get plenty of the “glam” of glamping, including comfy king-sized beds, luxurious linens, well-stocked kitchenettes, a daily cleaning service and an on-site concierge. It also features the Glamping Wyoming Bathhouse, which boasts luxurious washrooms complete with rain showers, heated floors and decadent organic spa products. Plus, the Fireside Resort is dog friendly, so you can bring your furry friend along for all the outdoor fun.

Sequoia High Sierra Camp – Giant Sequoia National Monument, California

Sequoia High Sierra Camp is a secluded mountain retreat that offers the perfect way to explore California's Sequoia Kings Canyon National Parks while basking in deluxe furnishings, guest amenities and at-your-service hospitality. This resort features tents that are luxurious, spacious and comfortable. You can take in some of the most beautiful surroundings that our national parks have to offer, and enjoy plenty of activities, such as wildflower tours, hiking, horseback riding, bird watching and more.

El Capitan Canyon – Santa Barbara, California

This one is perfect for the glamper who loves the outdoors, but also likes to have easy access to civilization. It’s located just minutes outside of Santa Barbara, one of my favorite seaside towns. El Capitan Canyon features yurts, safari style tents, as well as cabins, so there’s truly something for every kind of glamper. All are furnished with comfy beds, high-quality linens, and refrigerators. El Capitan Canyon has a gourmet market on site, but if you’d rather skip the shopping trip, they’ll deliver right to your yurt, tent or cabin.

For one last tip, if driving is not an option for your next glamping trip, be sure to check online for airline and rental car coupons and offers. You can save quite a bit with these, especially if you book early and have some flexibility around dates and times.