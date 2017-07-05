Forget Santa. My Daughter Thinks We Are Really Superheroes

Some day we are going to have to tell my daughter the truth. But for her sake, or maybe for ours, we’re keeping up the lie as long as we can.

Forget Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. My daughter legitimately thinks she is the child of Superman and Catwoman.

To be fair, we kind of believe it, too.

You see, my husband was born with a natural, perfect Superman tendril that falls precisely in the middle of his forehead with a heroic swirl. He is 6-foot-7 and literally made out of steel; on the Fourth of July, instead of drinking beer and tossing lawn darts, I watched him flip an 800-pound tire in 95-degree heat like he was tossing a fallen leaf. For fun. He’s the good guy. He’d save a stranger from a burning building, no hesitation. I’ve never seen him fly, but I can’t say he can’t. He’s Superman.

I, on the other hand, have an obsession with black latex. I am shifty like a cat and have a background in gymnastics. I own a cat o’ nine tails and several bullwhips. I probably wouldn’t save you from a burning building, but I wouldn’t set it on fire either. I’m not a hero, but I’m not a pure villain. I fall somewhere in between. When you’re this kind of mom, how else do you explain this to your child? I’m Catwoman.

My daughter has never doubted these facts. The proof is clear. So when we decided to attend the Denver Comic Con this summer, it was effortless. We already had costumes. My daughter, too.

You see, she is Supergirl. Is. She’s super fast and is so tough that she used to arm wrestle me in utero. She would dig her elbow against my stomach and I would push it back, and people would say, “Be gentle with the fetus,” and I would say, “Oh, she’s fiiiine.” She was born premature but popped out full size without a single tear, just like, “What. Fine. Let’s do this thing.” She was running by 7 months old. How else do you explain this kind of child? She’s Supergirl.

As soon as we got out of the car at the Denver Convention Center for Comic Con, it felt like home. Streams of weird people walked past us all in full costume. It was like Halloween, except not scary, slightly more socially awkward, sweltering hot (especially in all latex) and perfect. Just perfect.

The three-day convention was packed, drawing about 115,000 people, most in costume. And for a good cause, too. Nonprofit Pop Culture Classroom launched the convention six years ago to raise money to get kids interested in reading.

The whole city of Denver seems to transform into a walking comic book over the weekend in late June/early July. Restaurants offer special Comic Con menus, including my personal favorite: 5280 Burger Bar (just a few blocks away from the convention) served a special Wonder Woman cocktail (Jolly Rancher-infused vodka, lemon juice and soda water in a glass rimmed with cherry Pop rocks) and a Spiderman cocktail (tequila, Maraska Maraschino and Chambord, with blue Pop Rocks).

Aimee Heckel The special Comic Con cocktails at 5280 Burger Bar in Denver.

Sidenote: I don’t know how no one created a Supermanhattan. I mean.

These cocktails were the perfect complement with the Perfect Burger — aptly named; it’s literally perfect — as well as the restaurant’s more creative, savory, locally sourced burgers, like The Vaquero: Angus beef with chimichurri, guac, queso fresco, pico and mango habanero aioli.

The only thing harder than wearing full latex in July is doing it with a belly packed with burgers, but I did it, further proof of my authentic superheroness. Worth it.

We strolled through Comic Con, spending our retirement savings account on incredible art and comic books, while taking in some of the best people-watching on the planet. Every three steps, we stopped to pose in or take photos. By the end of the weekend, our feet were swollen and our smiles were aching. As we got into the car to leave, Supergirl made a super observation.

Amid the tens of thousands of people we’d seen, strangely, we hadn’t run into a single other Superman, Catwoman or Supergirl. How could that be? Surely they had been there.

Right?

Or maybe, just maybe, there could be only one.