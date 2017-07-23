Forgive Me for Multitasking

It would be so great if each time I start to multitask a voice would say “oops you just dropped your attention,” and I could switch in that moment back to focusing on one thing at a time with my full undivided attention. Clearly it is my job to do that.

I participated in the newly launched Thrive Global Workshop based on Arianna Huffington’s book Thrive, which includes information about the costs of multitasking. The statistics on the impact of multitasking are not pretty. Studies show that switching our focus back and forth as we try to do more than one activity at a time affects our IQ; for men a 15 point drop and women a five point drop.

I took a careful look to see where I may still be multitasking and realized I do it unconsciously when on the phone with friends. (If you are a millennial you are probably laughing as you rarely talk on the phone.) In the workshop I committed to not multitasking while on the phone with friends. I did great for the first few days and then unconsciously I just started doing something else while talking and didn’t even notice.

What I am observing as I stop multitasking is the increased calm and focus that I receive. Not to mention the increased respect for myself and my friends. And I still notice the continual urge to just sneak in a couple of things that I can finish while talking. It’s a habit I am willing to let go.

At first I made a joke of it and said to my friend—forgive me, I am going to need to hang up as I am feeling the urge to multitask. We both laughed. But I realized that approach didn’t take into account the intention behind not wanting to multitask. Now I am asking myself to stop and say out loud—forgive me, I just had the urge to multitask and you deserve better. I am back with my full undivided attention.

The illusion of saving time while talking on the phone and doing little things at the same time is just that, an illusion. In fact often multitasking leads to mistakes because the attention is split.

I am grateful to be calling myself forward to a higher level of responsibility. And just maybe I can regain those five IQ points.

Martha Invitations:

1. Watch where you are multitasking and invite yourself to choose one thing at a time to completion.

2. When you notice someone’s attention leave a conversation mid-stream to check a text or do something unrelated, invite them to return.

3. Practice a day (or even an hour) of no multitasking (switching back and forth between unrelated tasks) and see if you notice a difference.