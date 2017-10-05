Forgo unemployment woes by getting paid to promote instead

I was recently reading an article about 50% unemployment on the rise, while I just happened to have been listening to a podcast with Mr. Jason Criddle. The oddest coincidence was, he brought up the very article I was looking at that morning. The host was almost speechless as Mr. Criddle was speaking about his company, Smartr Marketing, and how their multi-tiered affiliate software is THE solution for the gap new technologies and AI (artificial intelligence) are going to be bringing to society over the next few years.

“The future of our planet and children arefar more important than our current system of waste and over-consumption in today’s economy. Large companies need to start running leaner; creating only products and services that are needed, instead of an abundance that can just be trashed and written off later. People need to be paid for performance, rather than being paid to be ‘on a clock,’ and entrepreneurs need to be given the ability to freely launch new brands in the marketplace, and not have to worry about being taken over by some corporate giant who won’t provide the value a small business can.”

He went a little further into the topic, stating, “If 50% unemployment truly is in our near future, the other 50% of consumers can be promoting those companies as affiliates, and helping their favorite brands compete for market share.”

After looking further into Smartr Marketing, I learned that any company or entrepreneur can get their own app or website using a game-changing technology that allows any brand to easily setup an affiliate system that is not just based online, but gives people an offline tool as well. Imagine telling your new customers to download your app, get their own referral code, and share it to get paid. Simple – no buy-ins, no paperwork, no backend systems to track – you just share a code with whatever company you want to promote, and get paid when your friends buy stuff. How? Business owners just share a small percentage of each transaction through one or many generations of sharing the codes.

People can even promote Smartr Marketing in the same manner – just by registering at thesmartrmarketingapp.com, or registering on the actual Smartr Marketing app, which is available in both popular app stores. And after more digging, I discovered, people can make A LOT of money doing it too – even replacing their day jobs, just sharing a referral code – which could be a perfect gig for podcasts or bloggers.

Unlike an MLM company (Multi-Level Marketing), Mr. Criddle claims, “Traditional MLM companies sell arbitrary products with extremely marked up prices, usually through the form of a monthly membership payment that must be paid, just to make money from that company. I mean, could you imagine paying $150 dollars per month to pocket $20 bucks? And on top of that, you must sign a non-compete, assuring the company that you will not promote any other brands. The only people who make money with this system, are the people who created the company, not the people promoting it.”

I have tried MLM in the past… but, I had never heard it broken down in such a manner that makes sense. With this system, we have the ability to promote 1, 5, or even 10 companies, have all of our earnings tracked in one place, and get paid from 1 company – Smartr, so long as those companies are using the software. After hearing this, I could definitely understand the genius of the system, and will more than likely become a promoter too. I mean, it just makes sense.