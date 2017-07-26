Former GOP Official Says His Suggestion to "Disembowel" Liberal Columnist Was "Figurative"

A prominent Garfield County Republican told me that he was being "figurative" when he wrote on Facebook this week that "someone should disembowel" Mike Littwin, a columnist for the Colorado Independent, a progressive news outlet.

"You Mike Littwin, are such a nefarious, full of mendacity individual, someone should disembowel you on the stairs of the State capitol," wrote Ron Roesener, who gave up his position of GOP Garfield County Chair this year.

"Well, it was figurative," he told me when asked about the Facebook post, which was obtained from a source. "I am not going to come down there with my gun and shoot him. Don’t worry."

That's good news, and I believe him.

Roesener, who ran for state house in 2012, went on to toss out more commonly heard verbal assaults, calling Littwin a "spineless person." He alleged that Littwin refused an invitation to come to Garfield County to debate a local Republican. Roesener called Littwin a "1960's hippie" who should get a "promotion to CNN."

I asked Littwin via email if he's getting more extreme or threatening messages lately.

"There is more anger generally at the media today than any time I've seen, but that was growing, as I don't have to tell you, long before Trump's phony-baloney war on the press," he wrote. "In most cases today, despite the occasional call for 'figurative' disemboweling, and despite congressmen who body-slam reporters, and despite presidents who accuse journalists of being enemies of the people, most of the angry mail I get is to accuse me of creating fake news and most of the nasty stuff I get on Facebook, at least when I post my Colorado Independent columns, is from a small group of trollers. I figure, at least they're reading."

As you'd expect to hear from a great writer who's been at it for more than 30 years, Littwin has seen worse missives than Roesener's.

"When I worked at the LA Times, at a time I wasn't yet a full-time columnist, this one guy would write me long unsigned letters blasting every piece I wrote. When I left to become a columnist at the Baltimore Sun, I got a hand-delivered letter in Baltimore from this guy the day after my first column ran at the Sun. It was pretty creepy. But I never heard from the guy again. Such is the life of a columnist. I used to get a lot of really disgusting, anti-Semitic mail, just foul Nazi-style, skinhead stuff. When I wrote a part-time column for the Virginian-Pilot in my youth, I'd get a lot of what I called long-haired, n-loving, commie, pinko mail. I got a lot of that in Baltimore, too. Before anonymous email, you'd get anonymous snail mail, with pretty laughable (I hoped) threats to kill me or worse."

You want to laugh when someone threatens you, but, as Littwin says, all you can do is hope nothing goes the wrong way. I wish everyone would read about the deaths and torture of reporters across the globe (46 died last year), from Mexico to Afghanistan to Turkey.

After Trump released a video cartoon depicting himself attacking CNN, Bruce Brown, director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, stated: