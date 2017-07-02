Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert leaves jail

From this Sunday, Ehud Olmert, 71, will not only be Israel's former prime minister but also a former prisoner. The former head of government behind bars in Israel's history has been released early in the morning after the prison authorities reduced their prison sentence by a third, which they did for corruption.

After 487 days, prisoner number 9032478 leaves Maasiyahu prison in the city of Ramla near Tel Aviv. The most desired moment for Olmert since his imprisonment on February 15, 2016 was captured by the numerous chambers that patiently waited for the departure of one of the most influential political figures in recent decades in Israel: influential mayor of Jerusalem (1993- 2003), Minister of Trade and Industry, Deputy Prime Minister and, following the massive stroke of the Ariel Sharon and subsequent electoral victory, prime minister (2006-2009).

Olmert served two-thirds of his sentence in Maasiyahu's 10th gallery, which had to carry out security-level reforms to shield someone who, because of his last position, remains an institutional symbol and knows state secrets. As he crossed the prison gate and savored the first sips of freedom, the guards passed over Olmert's protection at the hands of the Shabak personal protection unit .

The one who was one of Likud's most ambitious youths before becoming the center-left's great hope for a peace agreement with the Palestinians will call on Israel's President Reuven Rivlin to lift some restrictions marked by parole, such as Example not traveling abroad.

Olmert, who must appear twice a month at a police station and participate in a rehabilitation program until May 2018, has been seen much thinner than he has usually been.

"I visited him a few days ago and was really surprised by his fragile appearance. One of my last visits to the prison was accompanied by a guard who told me that they wanted him to leave because he was well liked by all those who guarded his gallery." Commented to Galei Tsáhal his friend, lawyer Yejiel Gutman, who hopes to see soon in the bookstores the book that Olmert has written in recent years including in his time in Maasiyahu.

The book may refer to the monumental real estate project "Holyland" for which he was sentenced to 19 months for bribery as mayor of Jerusalem. It should be noted that beyond obstruction of justice, Olmert went to jail for a bribe of 60,000 shekels (about 14,000 euros). The sentencing of three corruption cases finally reached 27 months .

But what really interests the reader is his time as head of government in which he proposed to the Palestinian president, Abu Mazen, the most important offer to achieve a peace agreement (including the division of Jerusalem), led two wars against the Shiite group Hezbollah in Lebanon and Islamist Hamas in Gaza and made decisions that military censorship does not approve of publishing Israeli media "for reasons of national security." For example, the air strike attributed to the Israeli army in September 2007 against the nuclear reactor of the Asad regime in Syria.

The biography was about to leave him without parole as the prosecution opened an investigation a month ago suspecting that he transferred confidential material to his lawyers to give it to the publisher. Olmert denied having violated the rules, vindicated his contribution to Israel's security and claimed to continue to be prosecuted by the Prosecutor's Office. Prison and security officials corroborated Olmert's stance now to try to rebuild his image badly damaged by a lengthy legal process begun in 2008. The former prime minister has always stated his innocence despite his secretary for decades Shula Zaken, testified against him by providing recorded conversations without his knowledge .

Olmert leaves and enters Ghattas

Just hours after the departure of the former Israeli Prime Minister of Maasiyahu, another politician was entering the Gilboa jail. This is the Israeli Arab Basel Ghattas , who begins a two-year sentence after reaching an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office after sneaking mobile phones to Palestinian prisoners serving a life sentence for terrorism.

Arrested in December, Ghattas had to resign in March from his seat in the Israeli parliament (Knésset) where he was part of the Arab Unified List (third chamber political force).

First he denied it, but then he confessed. His confession and subsequent agreement with the prosecution came after prison cameras captured the moment he gave motives and documents that he had hidden and which, according to the Israeli authorities, can serve to plan attacks from the cell. Ghattas alleged that he did so for "humanitarian reasons."