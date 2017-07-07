Former Miss USA Joins Tech-Powered Barbecue To Thank Our Troops

On Independence Day, many Americans go on social media to thank the brave men and women in uniform for their service. But on Wednesday, a unique, social media-powered barbecue held in San Diego, Calif. found a unique way to express thanks to service members and their families. By collecting nearly 15,000 posts and tweets of gratitude to America's troops and laser-printing the messages directly onto the hamburger buns. It’s a first-of-its-kind application that served up patriotic burgers to military men and women and their families.

Im eating your burger! Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/YFUnOGEaWJ — Adam Mecalo (@MrPurple314) July 5, 2017

Former Miss USA Deshauna Barber, who attended the festivities organized by Operation Homefront (a non-profit that supports military families), tweeted how the food-printing method works.

Your gratitude for the troops will fuel the World's First Social-Powered Barbecue by @CarnivalCruise !!!! pic.twitter.com/xcup8ARas2 — Deshauna Barber (@deshaunabarber) June 30, 2017

Deshauna Barber, a 27-year-old captain presently in the U.S. Army Reserve, is the first woman serving in the military to claim the title of Miss USA (which she won in 2016). "I’m happy to be involved with any event that expresses gratitude to our armed forces,” said Barber in an email to HuffPost. "Coming from a military family, I understand how good it feels to know that America is appreciative of our service and this is such a unique way to show the love.”

Barber, the godmother of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Vista, attended the event held under sunny skies at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The Florida-based cruise operator carries more active and retired military personnel than any other cruise line. Barber is currently a logistics commander in the Army Reserve for the 988th Quartermaster Detachment Unit at Rockville, Maryland and plans to stay in the military until she reaches the 20-year mark for retirement.

Honestly blessed to live in this country and I pray more people see that it's made possible by the troops! #thankyouburger — Blair Rogers (@BlairR52) June 28, 2017

According to New York-based research firm NPD, Americans eat hamburgers more than any other food during the long Fourth of July weekend. And Americans also buy more than $800 million worth of beef leading up to Independence Day holiday.

Operation Homefront, which arranged the social media-fueled barbeque, has a mission to build strong, stable and secure military families. Carnival pledged $25,000 to help the non-profit fulfill its mission.