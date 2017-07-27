Former Naval Officer Brings His Leadership Skills to School District

Dr. Doug Schuch is currently the superintendent of Bedford County Schools in Bedford County, Virginia. Before choosing education as a career, Doug served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 1994, including time served in Operation Desert Storm. Doug says that the principles of leadership he learned in the Navy have shaped his management style in education. In fact, Doug points out, “When people ask me about my job, I consider myself a leader first and an educator second; and that's probably not what you're going to hear from every superintendent.”

Doug spent time as a classroom teacher and is passionate about kids learning, but believes in the importance of the leadership beyond the classroom. He sees the need for a concentration on crucial administrative tasks, including facility management processes, capital improvements, and negotiating an affordable healthcare plan for teachers and other employees in the district.

Doug is also an enthusiastic advocate for personalized learning. He has implemented a voluntary pilot program for students and teachers that will eventually be rolled to the entire district. Doug is in a unique position to monitor the progress and results of the pilot because, in addition to being the leader of the district, he is also the father of a 10th grader participating in the program.

