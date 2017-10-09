Former Priest And Peacemaker Turns Tech Entrepreneur

From Jesuit priest to peace activist to pioneering tech entrepreneur – that’s the extraordinary life story Eamon Stack reveals in a new, in-depth interview on my Love and Courage podcast.

Nowadays, Eamon is the Dublin based CEO of Enclude, Europe’s biggest IT charity consultancy, which he co-founded just over a decade ago. Eamon’s days of facing down Orangemen marching along the Garvaghy Road, in the glare of the world’s assembled media, are long gone – but his motivations haven’t changed: promoting peace, and empowering people to make their communities better places to live.

Eamon’s grew up in a well-to-do family in Tralee, Ireland, and initially planned to follow a conventional path, going to Dublin to study Computer Engineering at Trinity College. When he arrived, though, he found himself shocked beyond belief by the divisions he saw in the inner city.

“I was appalled to find myself there, as a young, privileged student, only hundreds of meters from people who were chronically poor. Like, a poor you would have expected in the so-called Third World – but you were seeing it in Dublin,” he told me.

The experience turned out to be transformative, leading him to get involved with the St Vincent DePaul Society and then, in 1983, to devote himself to the Jesuit church.

After a full decade of training, Eamon got his first full-time posting, to the Jesuit community in Portadown, at the height of the Troubles in the north of Ireland.

His work supporting the local community to peacefully resist the Orange marches there was to take Eamon, who was by then approaching his mid thirties, right to the heart of a story that made global headlines.

In 2005, with the situation on a knife-edge, Eamon supported the community’s powerful, silent protest against the marches.

“There were rallies of up to 20,000 people on a hill about 2 miles away from where we were, and we figured that there was serious danger of loss of life. So we decided to step off the road that year. It was a very difficult decision for the Catholic community – but there was unity in that.”

“We just got off the road, and stood with our backs to the Orangemen as they silently walked down the road early one morning.”

It was following this act of resistance that Ian Paisley and David Trimble famously marched hand-in-hand into Portadown.

“And the in 2007, this extraordinary, ironic situation arose: in order to facilitate the Orangemen going to a church service at the end of our estate, they had banned us from going to Mass. So we held mass in front of the British personnel carriers – and it was a good moment of simple protest.”

After leaving the Garvaghy Rd, Eamon spent time in Mexico, where he gained an entirely fresh perspective on the social problems he had encountered in Portadown.

He returned to Ireland to work in a faith and justice project for young adults – but he was finding himself increasingly disillusioned with the church, as more and more of his peers opted out of the church. “I was kind of left companionless and lonely, and uncomfortable in my life.”

Eamon was by now in his early 40s, and leaving the church left a huge hole in his life – but he discovered newfound meaning through working with the Debt and Development Coalition and Make Poverty History.

His restored confidence helped him to bring together two seemingly distinct areas of expertise: social justice and computer engineering. In 2006, alongside SAP technologist Ciaran Hayden, he co-founded Enclude – and the rest, as they say, is history.

“At the minute we are channelling about €7 million Euro worth of technology donations to Irish charities every year. And then we also develop capacity to use that IT.

“Commercial consultants are very expensive for charities – and commercial consultants don’t understand the business processes, so we created a charity consulting capacity.

“We’ve built up a team of 21 people – many of the consultants have come from the commercial world, and were willing to take a 50% or 60% pay cut in order to work with charities.”

Enclude’s helps charities do their work better by improving their use of technology. “It’s about alignment of the great, donated technology with best practice in service delivery.”

“And we, as charities, understand what best practice is. If you want to know how to do a homeless service, then you ask DePaul, for example. The people delivering those services, in every corner of Ireland, know how to do their business.”

“What’s missing is the ability to ask: “How can you align the technology with that, to help their referrals, help their assessment of clients, help their care planning? And that leads to better outcomes.”

“It’s about integrating information and process with the best tech, to deliver effective solutions.”

“I’m utterly inspired by these people. And I sometimes just call it a blessing. I’ve done very little except, maybe, create a room for those people to walk into, and create connections whereby they can match their extraordinary expertise and compassion with the needs of others who are out there on the coalface, delivering services in domestic violence, or homelessness, or addiction. And it’s a great joy in my life, to see that happen.”

You can listen to Ruairí McKiernan’s full interview with Eamon Stack on the Love and Courage podcast on itunes, soundcloud or whatever podcast app you use on your phone. More information at www.loveandcourage.org.