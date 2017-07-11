Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Could Avoid Some Sexual Abuse Charges With Plea Deal

In exchange for Nassar’s admissions of guilt, U.S. Attorneys in Michigan will not pursue charges related to “interstate/international travel with intent and engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places,” as well as allegations Nassar assaulted two children in his family’s swimming pool in the summer of 2015, according to the document.

... U.S. Attorneys would have faced jurisdictional issues pursuing criminal charges involving acts that occurred in foreign countries, according to Guy Womack, a former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney in Houston.

“If it happens overseas, and it’s not on land or property that is used or occupied by the United States, then the federal government really doesn’t have a claim there,” Womack said.