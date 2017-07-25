Fossil Fuel Influence on Display as Science Committee Chair Extols Climate Change “Benefits”

Climate change poses deep dangers to the people of Texas’s 21st Congressional District. Rising temperatures will worsen wildfires, flash floods, and rural water woes — to say nothing of the incredible global risks of rising sea levels, human displacement, and political instability.

When fossil fuel companies power your campaign, though, I guess your perspective changes.

U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, surprised observers with a secret trip to the Arctic — and he returned extolling the impacts of melting ice caps, rising temperatures, and rising CO2 levels.

He said, in part:

The benefits of a changing climate are often ignored and under-researched. Our climate is too complex and the consequences of misguided policies too harsh to discount the positive effects of carbon enrichment.

…Also, as the Earth warms, we are seeing beneficial changes to the earth’s geography. For instance, Arctic sea ice is decreasing. This development will create new commercial shipping lanes that provide faster, more convenient, and less costly routes between ports in Asia, Europe, and eastern North America. This will increase international trade and strengthen the world economy.

You will never find a more obvious example of pro-fossil-fuel propaganda anywhere. Setting aside for a moment how crazy it is to cheer massive geographic changes to the planet so your friends can fit oil tankers through the gaps, losing the reflective Arctic ice will drive further warming of the oceans while releasing methane trapped in the permafrost. Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases on the planet.

This is not something to cheer about — it’s something to avoid at all costs. And it’s coming from the man who chairs the science committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Smith has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from the fossil fuel industry and is a poster child for corporate influence in politics. He is now so deep into the pockets of fossil fuel companies that he’s gone from climate change denier to climate change cheerleader.

The congressman obviously wants to tether us to the oil and gas companies that finance his campaign. Instead of pushing petroleum and fracking, he should focus on supporting the burgeoning green energy economy in this district, where we already have more solar jobs than any other district in Texas.

Climate change is easily one of the top dangers we face in this century, and we need leaders we can trust to act on the best available science. I’m proud to have gained national notoriety as the “nerd for science” challenging Smith in the TX-21 congressional race, as noted by KUT Radio, The Huffington Post, Mother Jones, and USA TODAY. Before running for Congress, I served on the core team for 350 Austin, the local affiliate of 350.org, and am an experienced climate change organizer.

Smith, on the other hand, is clearly not a leader we can trust to act in our interests. We can’t afford to lose any more time waiting for him to come around on climate change.