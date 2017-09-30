Four Lessons Learned From Successful Entrepreneurs

Invigorated, enlightened and empowered! On Monday at the Inc. Women’s Summit at Cipriani’s in New York City, one couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed with positive insight from a variety of speakers.

And the funny thing is, even though it was technically a ballroom full of entrepreneurs, tips gleaned can be applied to people looking for a new job, launching a business, ultimately believing in themselves and learning, growing and thriving along the way. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights:

“Never give up.” Ever. Pounding the pavement trying to get buyers to place an order for your new product? Keep going. Submitting your resumes to a new job while you’re miserable at your current one? Continue applying.

Sara Blakely, SPANX, Inc. founder, CEO and billionaire, spent two years knocking on doors until one finally opened. She connected with a manufacturer in North Carolina who finally signed on because he spoke with his daughters during dinner about her products and decided to give it a shot. Blakely spoke with the Neiman Marcus buyer and proclaimed, “If you give me 10 minutes of your time, I’ll fly to Dallas.” And so she did.

Let’s all take a lesson from Blakely’s playbook: as you set career goals, let’s say to get a new job with work-life balance so you can build an Etsy shop on weekends or launch a new product, be persistent.

Appreciate the fast no’s. During a financial panel, Away co-founder Jen Rubio mentioned being grateful for a fast no so you can quickly move on, comparing it to the drawn out laborious process of a slow no.

Let’s take this a step further: If you’re looking for a new job and a company rejects you right away, that’s a gift. It’s truly so much better than going through four rounds of interviews and becoming more entrenched in the process, mesmerized with their company and culture, only to discover at the very end one word you were dreading all along: Rejection. (And in her situation, the same can be said of investors. Accept a no and move on until you find a yes.)

Don’t just build a business, build a life. Words from Angela Benton, cancer survivor and author of Revival: How I Built a Life for Longevity After Cancer, Burnout and Heartache, rung true on stage. Whether you’re building a business, climbing the corporate ladder or going for that big promotion into the C-Suite, you absolutely must build a life for yourself. The relationships you build outside of work can reap benefits into your work and vice versa.

Sometimes we spend so much time focusing on working, that our health— mental, physical, emotional—begin to slide. Instead of coming first, we put ourselves and our needs last. Well, this is true when it comes to finding a new job, too.

When you think about how to ace a job interview, key traits recruiters and hiring managers assess often go back to intangible things—whether or not you seem focused, confident, energetic, well-rested—so as you negotiate a job offer, factor work-life balance in to the equation, too.

Push out the negative Nellies. When you have a dream, Benton cautioned to be careful who you share it with. Yes, mentors and champions, people who pull for you and bring you up to the next level, are particularly helpful but equally as damaging could be your peer, a colleague, even a friend or family member, if their view doesn’t quite match your vision.

If you have your sights set on pursuing a new job at your dream company, identify who’s toxic in your circle and re-evaluate who belongs in your life. Are they helping or hindering you? Infiltrating thoughts with self-doubt or self-confidence?